Bryan ISD names Sara Rueda next Davila Middle School principal

The Bryan school board has named Sara Rueda as Davila Middle School’s next principal.

The announcement came after a two-hour closed session during a Monday board meeting that included discussion and an open-session approval of Superintendent Christie Whitbeck’s evaluation.

Rueda is moving into the position from Navarro Elementary School, where she has served as principal for the past six years.

Prior to that, she served as assistant principal at Navarro Elementary from 2012 to 2015 and assistant principal at Davila Middle School from 2008 to 2012.

She was named administrator of the year twice at both campuses.

“I’m so excited to be Davila’s next principal,” Rueda said in a press release sent out by the school district. “I look forward to continuing the school’s tradition of excellence well into the future. I would also like to thank the students and staff at Navarro for the relationships I’ve formed during my time there. I will always be a Chaparral and a Texan at heart.”

Rueda, a Texas A&M graduate, has been in education for 21 years, with 17 of those in the Bryan school district. Before moving into campus administration, she served as a physical education teacher.