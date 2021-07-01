Bryan ISD names Kathy Riley as new Navarro Principal

The Bryan school board unanimously approved Kathy Riley as the next principal of Navarro Elementary School during a videoconference meeting Thursday.

With more than 20 years in public education, Riley spent the past three years as the assistant principal at Navarro and before that was a teacher, math specialist and elementary math coordinator in the Fort Bend school district near Houston.

“I am honored to be named the new principal at Navarro Elementary,” Riley said. “I will continue the amazing job of the principals that have come before me. Navarro has amazing staff, students and families that support the motto of ‘Children First. Always!’ We will continue to grow and build a community that encourages and strives for excellence.”

Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said Riley’s background and experience makes her “perfectly positioned” to take on the role of principal at Navarro. Riley will replace Sara Rueda, who is moving to become principal at Davila Middle School.

“It was very evident by feedback from the Navarro staff that she is well-respected, and I am confident in her ability to continue leading the campus in a positive direction,” Whitbeck said.

