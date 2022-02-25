Bryan ISD names Ginger Carrabine lone finalist for superintendent

The Bryan school board unanimously named Ginger Carrabine as the lone finalist for the district's new superintendent during a special meeting Friday.

Carrabine, who moved to the district in 2017 as the chief of staff under former superintendent Christie Whitbeck, has been serving as interim superintendent since the fall when Whitbeck accepted the superintendent position at the Fort Bend school district.

Following the meeting, Carrabine said she is humbled and honored to be named the lone finalist and expects it to be a fairly seamless transition.

Board President Mark McCall said Carrabine's name was one that consistently came up during the search.

Board Secretary Julie Harlin was absent from the meeting due to a prior obligation, but McCall said she is in support of the decision, which was approved by a 6-0 vote.

Trustee David Stasny said people advised him to not let Carrabine get away.

"This was such an easy call for me that I'm just thrilled that she didn't get away," he said.

There is a mandatory 21-day waiting period after naming Carrabine as the lone finalist before the board can approve her as the next superintendent officially.

