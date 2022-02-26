Bryan ISD names Ginger Carrabine lone finalist for superintendent

The Bryan school board unanimously named Ginger Carrabine as the lone finalist for the district’s new superintendent during a special meeting Friday afternoon.
“Besides the excitement, I’m very humbled, honestly, about this entire outcome, very humbled by it. Honored to serve,” Carrabine said, following the meeting.
Carrabine moved to the Bryan school district from the Fort Bend school district in 2017 to serve as chief of staff under former superintendent Christie Whitbeck. She then went on to hold the deputy superintendent position and was named interim superintendent in September when Whitbeck returned to Fort Bend as its new superintendent.
“I feel like we have tremendous momentum, so I was encouraged by that,” Carrabine said. “I already know the administrative team, the campus administrators, the parent and student community, and our partnerships with the community at large have already been forged, so I don’t feel like there will be any time lost. I truly believe that I will just continue with the good momentum that we’ve had.”
Mark McCall, Bryan school board president, said Carrabine “did not miss a beat” when she took over as interim.
The Bryan school board entered into a contract with the Texas Association of School Board’s Executive Search Services to aid the search. TASB hosted a leadership profile survey for the community to participate in and two in-person community involvement sessions to help the district understand the characteristics the community wanted to see in the next Bryan superintendent.
McCall said Carrabine’s name was one that was consistently mentioned from the start of the search process.
“Even from the very first board meeting when we were together, I think it really was Mrs. Carrabine’s position to not receive,” he said.
With a position in the district since 2017, McCall said, Carrabine has been a part of every decision that has been made in that time, including extended school closures due to weather and COVID-19.
Among the characteristics the community wanted to see in the next superintendent were compassion, leadership, consistency, confidence in the district and a willingness and confidence to make decisions.
McCall described Whitbeck as the “healer” the community needed when she arrived, and said Carrabine is the strategic planner to continue that work and solidify those changes to ensure district employees are confident they will be heard and any issue or challenge will be addressed.
After starting as a first grade teacher in the Fort Bend school district, Carrabine said, she loved being in the classroom with her students. She said she never imagined leaving the classroom until those around her encouraged her to pursue administration.
“Every time I left a position, I felt that there would be a tremendous void, but what I’ve realized over time is I’ve actually just increased the scope, and I’ve realized I’m serving more students,” she said.
“Originally, it was 22 first graders; now it’s 17,000 students. Not as much close contact, obviously, but just a broader scope to allow me to serve more. It’s very daunting and very humbling to me.”
Carrabine described herself as a “lead from the middle” administrator, utilizing the momentum, strength and synergy from the group of people who surround her.
With experience as a campus administrator, in addition to as a teacher and district administrator, she said, she vowed to teachers she met with this week from across the district that she would never forget what it feels like to be a classroom teacher.
“You are on the frontlines,” she said about the district’s teachers. “You are the most important. You are the one closest to our students, so I would do everything in my power to serve them and support them, so that they are positioned to do the incredible work that they need to do to meet the needs of our students. It’s truly is out on the frontlines. It’s not about us; it’s about us supporting them.”
McCall said one of Whitbeck’s legacies he sees Carrabine continuing is seeing everyone in the Bryan school district as being critical to the success of the district, from maintenance and transportation employees to campus staff to the students and parents.
Carrabine, who thanked Whitbeck for her belief in her and for bringing her to Bryan, said one of the many ways the two of them are similar is in their belief that the district staff, parent community and larger community should work together to move the district forward.
School board member David Stasny said people who spoke to him about the superintendent search asked him and the board not to let Carrabine get away.
“This was such an easy call for me that I’m just thrilled that she didn’t get away,” he said.
The board approved the motion 6-0 with Board Vice President Julie Harlin absent due to a prior obligation. The board also unanimously voted to terminate its contract with the TASB Executive Search Services.
There is a mandatory 21-day waiting period before Carrabine can be approved as the next superintendent officially. During that time, her contract will be finalized, so it is ready after the 21 days.
“I’m just excited that we’re on the right track to finish this school year in a strong solid way,” she said, noting the students who are competing on the local, state, regional and national stages.
“… We just want to continue that momentum, and, again, make the decisions that we can for our students academically, socially, emotionally. Our goal is to develop well rounded students, so we’ll do everything we can to put that into place.”