Bryan ISD names Ginger Carrabine lone finalist for superintendent

“Originally, it was 22 first graders; now it’s 17,000 students. Not as much close contact, obviously, but just a broader scope to allow me to serve more. It’s very daunting and very humbling to me.”

Carrabine described herself as a “lead from the middle” administrator, utilizing the momentum, strength and synergy from the group of people who surround her.

With experience as a campus administrator, in addition to as a teacher and district administrator, she said, she vowed to teachers she met with this week from across the district that she would never forget what it feels like to be a classroom teacher.

“You are on the frontlines,” she said about the district’s teachers. “You are the most important. You are the one closest to our students, so I would do everything in my power to serve them and support them, so that they are positioned to do the incredible work that they need to do to meet the needs of our students. It’s truly is out on the frontlines. It’s not about us; it’s about us supporting them.”