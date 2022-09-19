Bryan ISD moves forward with district, campus improvement plans as students show progress on EOC retests

The Bryan school board unanimously approved district and campus improvement plan and heard a report on the students who participated in accelerated summer learning for end of course exams.

The summer learning program was for students who had not met the required standard on the end of course exam. After participating in the 12-day program, the students could take the exam for a second or third time to prove they had met the standards set by the state. The program included algebra 1, biology, U.S. history, English 1 and English 2.

Students who participated in at least eight days of the accelerated program showed a higher percentage meeting or exceeding the state standard in every course.

In algebra 1, 86 students attended at least 8 days with 49% reaching the meet standard level, surpassing the state passing rate of 32%.

In biology, 44 students attended with 36% reached the meet standard level, matching the state’s passing rate.

U.S. history had 13 students attend with 69% reaching the meet standard level, surpassing the state rate of 28%.

English 1 had 101 students attend with 25% reaching meet standard, compared to the state’s rate of 16%.

English 2 had 82 students attend at least 8 days with 12% passing, beyond the state rate of 8%.

Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Barbara Ybarra said after seeing the results for English 2, she suspects there may have been a problem with the third administration of the test, seeing a negative 44 average scale score for English 2 compared to positive scale scores of 74 to 274 in all other assessments. However, she said, a clear explanation has not been provided yet.

“It doesn’t excuse the fact that we’re not making progress in that area and that we’re still working with students, but I do think that there’s something unusual about the third administration of that assessment this school year,” she told the board.

Kristen Beesaw, response to intervention and dyslexia coordinator at the district, said the percentages tell part of the story.

“The other part is these are students who have already not met at least one time, so we are continuing to work throughout the school year and not just during those days of summer school,” she said.

Ybarra said they also use compensatory funds on intervention throughout the school year to fill in gaps before needing the summer accelerated learning.

In addition to passing the EOC, some students also recovered high school credit for graduation by completing the program and retaking the test, Ybarra said.

Ybarra and Linda Montoya, executive director of school leadership, said the annual campus and district improvement plans are all working documents with main goals that align with the board of trustees’ goals as well.

Jill Morris, director of accountability, research, evaluation and assessment at the district, said the district improvement plan continues to focus on five main areas: academic, culture and climate, workforce, community engagement and post-secondary readiness.

The improvement plans will include the Safe and Civil Schools program, Morris and Montoya said, and Morris said the new Student Ambassador program has been added to the culture and climate section of the district improvement plan.

Ybarra said district administrators are working to reengage and expand community partnerships with businesses that had been put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said the student ambassadors are a big component of the community partnership aspect also, going out to meet different groups. Brian Merrell, executive director of school leadership, said two of the student leadership group’s main community partners are Habitat for Humanity and the district’s faith-based leaders.