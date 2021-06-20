Bryan ISD hosts middle school mariachi summer camp as program expands

For SFA choir member Sofia Cruz, mariachi is something new and gives her the opportunity to learn to play an instrument, specifically the guitar and traditional vihuela.

She said she has always enjoyed mariachi music and its culture, calling it a beautiful work of art that can be very powerful.

Cruz, who will begin eighth grade in the fall, said she is glad she had the summer camp to gain a foundation in her instrument and the music genre, and also get to know more students at SFA and Davila who are interested in mariachi.

“If I would’ve started just in the school year, I don’t know how bad I would really be at this,” she said. “I think I would crash and burn.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Now, she said, she can be ready and be more confident when the school year begins and the after-school mariachi practices begin.

Unlike Cruz, classmate Marlen Soto joins mariachi with two years of orchestra and violin experience and had a couple of months playing with the SFA ensemble, Mariachi Palomino.

Soto said she has wanted to try mariachi for years but thought she would have to wait until high school.

It can be challenging, she said, but she enjoys it.