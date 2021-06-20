Bryan ISD hosts middle school mariachi summer camp as program expands

With a second middle school mariachi program starting in the fall, the Bryan school district recently hosted a two-week mariachi camp to help students learn the fundamentals of the musical style.
Stephen F. Austin Middle School started its program in late 2020, and the Davila Middle School program has been approved to begin in the fall.
Middle school mariachi director Osvaldo Garcia said the first camp is mariachi intensive, with students getting three hours of instruction daily for eight days, compared to the one-hour weekly practice they will have during the school year.
“Eight days in the summer is two months in the fall,” Garcia said, describing how much progress can be made in a relatively short time.
He said the time allows him to work with a smaller group of students who can then help other students who join the program in the fall.
“Mariachi is like every other program in fine arts; it’s also like football, too,” he said. “We study in the summer. We go over the plays in the summer. We go over the songs, the fundamentals in the summer, so they can use those skills that they already acquired in the summer; they can implement [them] in the fall.”
Garcia, who also helps with the Bryan High School’s Los Vikingos group and teaches music at Fannin Elementary School, said mariachi music brings together choir, orchestra and band, and students must be members of one of those “big three” music programs in order to play in the mariachi groups.
For SFA choir member Sofia Cruz, mariachi is something new and gives her the opportunity to learn to play an instrument, specifically the guitar and traditional vihuela.
She said she has always enjoyed mariachi music and its culture, calling it a beautiful work of art that can be very powerful.
Cruz, who will begin eighth grade in the fall, said she is glad she had the summer camp to gain a foundation in her instrument and the music genre, and also get to know more students at SFA and Davila who are interested in mariachi.
“If I would’ve started just in the school year, I don’t know how bad I would really be at this,” she said. “I think I would crash and burn.”
Now, she said, she can be ready and be more confident when the school year begins and the after-school mariachi practices begin.
Unlike Cruz, classmate Marlen Soto joins mariachi with two years of orchestra and violin experience and had a couple of months playing with the SFA ensemble, Mariachi Palomino.
Soto said she has wanted to try mariachi for years but thought she would have to wait until high school.
It can be challenging, she said, but she enjoys it.
Garcia said it “evens the playing field” to have all three classic music ensembles represented in the mariachi style. Choir students learn how to play an instrument and the instrumentalists learn how to sing, and all the students help each other in this learning process.
Soto said it is fun because they laugh through their mistakes and then get serious about what they are learning and practicing.
By requiring mariachi students to participate in their school’s band, choir or orchestra programs, Garcia said, it allows them to practice their skills and get more experience performing because it all can be incorporated into the mariachi group.
Some students will continue to pursue mariachi into high school, and a group traveled to Seguin on Friday to watch the high school ensemble compete in the UIL state mariachi competition.
“It’s going to open them up to a whole different world,” Garcia said. “… They’re just a small piece of what is actually out there, and they’ll see how other programs are good at what they do.”
He said he hopes it will be motivating to them.
Garcia plans to continue the summer camp next year, and Cruz encouraged anyone who wants to try mariachi to do so.
“I just think it’s a really great opportunity,” Cruz said.