Bryan ISD extends COVID-related employee leave through 2021-22 school year

The Bryan school board approved a recommendation Tuesday to give employees 10 days of leave to stay home if they test positive for COVID-19.

The 10 days is an extension of one part of the Family First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) paid leave. The extended leave, which is retroactive to July 1, is available only to employees who test positive for COVID-19 and is for a maximum of 10 days, Kevin Beesaw, the district’s assistant superintendent of business services, said Tuesday.

Originally, the FFCRA was set to expire in December 2020, but the district previously extended the leave allowance until June 30, he said, and Tuesday’s extension will pick up after that cut off. July 1 is the start date for many of the district employees’ contracts.

The 10-day allowance means employees will not have to use local leave time to quarantine if they have COVID-19. Employees who used local leave between July 1 and Tuesday due to a positive COVID test will get those local days back, he said.

“The goal is to encourage staff with COVID-19 to go test and stay home if you’re positive,” Beesaw said during the presentation.