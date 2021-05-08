Bryan ISD Education Foundation honors teachers with gift cards

“The board was very excited to be able to do that, and it was just a pleasure and an honor to be able to see every campus today and do something special,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The foundation surprised BCHS teachers during their Friday afternoon staff meeting. At the other campuses, the principals were given the gift cards and could develop their own surprise for their teachers.

Jerry Ruiz, a math teacher at BCHS and the school’s teacher of the year, said it was a nice surprise to end the week.

“It’s just so great that they’re finding ways to help us out,” he said. “They know how difficult it’s been.”

After a year that has felt like double the work at times with online and in-person learning, he said, gestures like the gift cards mean even more.

Pam Bryan credited teachers with reopening the community.

“They went back to work in August, doing double duty, extra work without complaint, and they did it remarkably well,” she said. “We’re proud of them; we’re proud of what they’ve done, and we’re very, very grateful for what they have done for the kids in this community.”