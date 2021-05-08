Bryan ISD Education Foundation honors teachers with gift cards

On Friday, the final day of Teacher Appreciation Week, the Bryan ISD Education Foundation delivered a total of $60,000 worth of Target gift cards to the 1,206 teachers in the district.
Starting at Bowen Elementary School at 8:30 a.m., education foundation members went to every campus in the district to deliver a $50 gift card for every teacher. The final surprise came at 2 p.m. at Bryan Collegiate High School.
“No strings attached, so they get to do whatever they want with the gift card. Hopefully, they’re going to use it on themselves,” Bryan ISD Education Foundation Board President Lindsey Guindi said.
The foundation’s annual Hall of Honor event was canceled for a second year due to COVID-19, but the teachers were the honorees this year, said Harry Francis, executive director of the Bryan ISD Education Foundation.
“We want to honor them for their service and their dedicated hard work through this last year,” he said.
Foundation board member Pam Bryan said when the board moved to a capital campaign after canceling the 2021 Hall of Honor, it knew the focus would be on teachers, but it wanted to find something to do for them beyond just thanking them.
Guindi said one of the most exciting things about the gift cards is that it marks the first time the foundation could honor every teacher in the district.
“The board was very excited to be able to do that, and it was just a pleasure and an honor to be able to see every campus today and do something special,” she said.
The foundation surprised BCHS teachers during their Friday afternoon staff meeting. At the other campuses, the principals were given the gift cards and could develop their own surprise for their teachers.
Jerry Ruiz, a math teacher at BCHS and the school’s teacher of the year, said it was a nice surprise to end the week.
“It’s just so great that they’re finding ways to help us out,” he said. “They know how difficult it’s been.”
After a year that has felt like double the work at times with online and in-person learning, he said, gestures like the gift cards mean even more.
Pam Bryan credited teachers with reopening the community.
“They went back to work in August, doing double duty, extra work without complaint, and they did it remarkably well,” she said. “We’re proud of them; we’re proud of what they’ve done, and we’re very, very grateful for what they have done for the kids in this community.”
BCHS Principal Tommy Roberts said he is thankful the education foundation could surprise teachers with the gift cards because neither the district nor he as principal can provide extra monetary gifts.