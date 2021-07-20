Bryan ISD calls for November trustee election

The Bryan school board called for a trustee election during its Monday meeting, and the College Station school board is expected to call a trustee election during its Tuesday meeting.

Bryan board members approved a joint interlocal agreement with Brazos County to hold the Nov. 2 election.

Three positions — single member district 4 and 5 positions and at-large place 7 — will be on the ballot.

Single member district 4 is currently represented by Ruthie Waller. The single member district 5 position is currently held by David Stasny, who is finishing the unexpired term of former board member Doug Wunneburger who moved out of the district boundaries and could no longer serve. At-large place 7 is currently held by Board President Mark McCall.

A map of the single member district boundaries is available on the district’s website. Single member district 4 is located in the southeast portion of the school district, and single member district 5 is in the southwestern portion of the district.

The final day to file for the election will be Aug. 16 at 5 p.m.

The final day to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election is Oct. 4, and the first day of early voting is Oct. 18.

