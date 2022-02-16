 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan HS band director placed on paid administrative leave
Bryan HS band director placed on paid administrative leave

Bryan High School Director of Bands Bre Osbourn has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective Feb. 14, pending an investigation by the district’s human resources department.

Matthew LeBlanc, executive director of communications and public affairs for the Bryan school district, said all leave is paid because the district has not determined if Osbourn did “anything wrong.”

While the active HR investigation could uncover something, he said, it could also show that she did not do anything to warrant further action by the district.

“That’s why the investigation happens,” he said. “… At this point, it’s not been proven that she did anything wrong or that she broke Bryan ISD policy in any way.”

During the time that Osbourn is on administrative leave, a substitute will take over her classes, LeBlanc said. Other band teachers will continue teaching and overseeing their respective ensembles.

“No one necessarily takes over for her; everyone just keeps doing what they’re (doing),” he said.

