Bryan elementary students use class project to raise money for fellow student

Over the course of a week earlier this month, third grade bilingual students at Kemp-Carver Elementary School in Bryan raised $450 for a fellow Cub and her family.

Fourth grader Rhaniyah Moore was in a Houston hospital for multiple weeks to treat a heart condition, which included undergoing a lengthy surgery and multiple follow-up procedures, said Alison Boggan, the school’s principal.

When Boggan learned of Rhaniyah’s heart condition, she invited members of the school community to help the family however they felt they could. Third grade bilingual teachers Maria Hurtado and Maria Vega decided to use it as a project to help teach philanthropy, one of the character traits in the Bryan school district’s Essential Eight program.

“It was exciting for them, and exciting to see them so excited to give,” Vega said. “Most students are like ‘Oh what am I going to get?’ But, no, they were excited to give to somebody and to know that they were helping somebody. It was neat, and now that we actually gave the money to the little girl, they were even more excited to actually see it happen.”