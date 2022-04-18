Bryan elementary schools host Kindergarten Roundup sessions for families

Throughout the Bryan school district on Monday, families of incoming kindergarteners learned about their students’ new schools and met some of the kindergarten teachers during the district’s Kindergarten Roundup.

Each elementary school hosted two roundup sessions, one in the morning and a second in the afternoon.

At Houston Elementary School, kindergarten teacher Anne Murray and the school counselor Sylvia Luera gave families the ABCs of Kindergarten, including how students will be graded, the district’s dress code and the importance of reading and writing and labeling coats and jackets with their student’s name.

“I think just being able to prepare your child for kindergarten is such a good step because it is a big transition,” Murray said. “Even like just seeing the school can help your child feel more safe and secure. I think a child cannot learn without being safe and without being loved.”

She said they can help with the safe aspect by allowing the families see the school and meet some of the teachers, and then the love comes once the students are in the classroom. The two combined help allow the students to excel.

Luera said seeing the school also could help alleviate some of the jitters the students may feel about going to the school.

Even if they have been in a school setting before, she said, moving to kindergarten means being around bigger kids — all the way up to fourth graders — and being in a much bigger building than what they are likely used to in preschool.

Incoming Houston Elementary kindergartener Luke Wolfe, 5, listened to Murray’s presentation, played with some of the centers in the kindergarten classes and eagerly asked if he would get to do science experiments in kindergarten.

Murray assured him they would be doing experiments, saying they are studying plants now.

Luke’s mom, Anna, said he goes to the Becky Gates Children’s Center for preschool and loves everything about school.

“This to him is like finally becoming a big kid,” she said.

She said the school’s playground is one of her son’s favorites to play on, so they saw Monday’s roundup event as a good opportunity to see the inside of the school and let him get acquainted with the school he will be in beginning this fall.

Wolfe said it makes it a bit more real to see inside the school and the places where her son will be throughout the day once he starts the 2022-2023 school year.

“You like to know who is interacting with your kids on a daily basis, so to have a chance to meet with the teachers and get a little sense of the routine that’s going to be a part of his everyday life also helps me just sort of imagine what our lives will be like for the next year and beyond really because he’ll be here for a few years,” she said.

The school staff also encouraged the families to make sure to register their student so they can begin planning for the right number of kindergarten classes.

The preview of kindergarten, Luera said, also helps families make a plan to ensure their student knows their names — rather than a variation of mom and dad — and can perform tasks independently, including being able to fasten their shoes and button their clothes.

“The more prepared we are, the more success we’ll have. That’s our goal,” she said.

The families who attended the roundup sessions were given yard signs also to celebrate their new kindergartener and were encouraged to use the sign in any first-day pictures they post on social media.

The first day of the 2022-2023 school year school is scheduled for Aug. 16.

