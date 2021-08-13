Bryan, College Station schools kick off new year with Meet the Teacher events

Students got a first look at their new classrooms this week during Meet the Teacher events at Bryan and College Station campuses.
“We receive the list first and we see some pictures, but you cannot compare the excitement when you see the kids and when you see their excitement,” said Rodolfo Herrera, fifth grade bilingual English language arts and social studies teacher at Bryan’s Rayburn Intermediate School.
For the students moving up to intermediate school, he said, the classroom is larger than what they were used to in elementary school.
Jeff Durand, principal at Rock Prairie Elementary School in College Station, said the best part about Meet the Teacher is seeing the students’ smiles as the event marks the start of the new school year, which begins Tuesday in both districts.
“This is always one of the most exciting nights of the year,” he said. “Getting everybody back in the building after a long summer. The kids are excited, but the parents are also really excited. You can just feel the energy building.”
Dreice Griffie, who is beginning fourth grade at Rock Prairie after moving from Indianapolis, said he is excited to make new friends, learn things and have fun this.
“That’s really it, but especially to learn. That’s what I’m going here for,” he said.
Liam Villarreal, who is starting fifth grade at Rayburn, said he prefers an in-person Meet the Teacher to last year’s virtual meeting over Zoom.
“You get to see the teachers’ personalities more than you would over the computer because you can actually see them,” he said.
His mom, Breeann, said the on-campus events also help ease parents’ anxiety.
“Last year, we moved from College Station back to Bryan and there was a real big disconnect,” she said. “I didn’t feel connected to the school at all, so I feel like this year being able to come in, walk the building, it just really does help.”
Being able to be inside the school, see the classrooms and talk to the teachers helps build a sense of community she was missing last year, she said.
“It’s really instrumental in just being able to send them off next week and say, ‘Oh, OK, we can do this,’” she said. “It’s like a real nice reset. No matter what happens, we know we can keep going. Things may change or not, but we’re going to be OK and we’ll just keep going. I’m super excited.”
Khrystyne Davis, whose daughter Daizy is a third grader at Rock Prairie, said Meet the Teacher is an emotional time for her because it represents her children growing up.
“Next thing you know, they’re going to be 18,” she said.
Becky Ryberg, principal at Rayburn, said while students were missing a lot of events last year, Meet the Teacher was one of the biggest events parents missed.
“Coming from elementary to intermediate is scary for parents,” she said. “I’m just glad the parents get to come and have this time.”
Laura Decell, fourth grade math and science teacher at Rock Prairie, said she was thankful to have an in-person event this year after the elementary school hosted a drive-through version last year.
“You just don’t get that personal connection with that,” she said. “Looking somebody in the eye and shaking their hand is awesome.”
In her 31st year of teaching, she said, it never gets old to meet her new class of students and show them her classroom.
As Rayburn fifth grader Maryfer Romero explored the halls of her new school, she said she was nervous to meet her teachers, but then she got excited and it was more fun.