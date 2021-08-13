Bryan, College Station schools kick off new year with Meet the Teacher events

Liam Villarreal, who is starting fifth grade at Rayburn, said he prefers an in-person Meet the Teacher to last year’s virtual meeting over Zoom.

“You get to see the teachers’ personalities more than you would over the computer because you can actually see them,” he said.

His mom, Breeann, said the on-campus events also help ease parents’ anxiety.

“Last year, we moved from College Station back to Bryan and there was a real big disconnect,” she said. “I didn’t feel connected to the school at all, so I feel like this year being able to come in, walk the building, it just really does help.”

Being able to be inside the school, see the classrooms and talk to the teachers helps build a sense of community she was missing last year, she said.

“It’s really instrumental in just being able to send them off next week and say, ‘Oh, OK, we can do this,’” she said. “It’s like a real nice reset. No matter what happens, we know we can keep going. Things may change or not, but we’re going to be OK and we’ll just keep going. I’m super excited.”

Khrystyne Davis, whose daughter Daizy is a third grader at Rock Prairie, said Meet the Teacher is an emotional time for her because it represents her children growing up.