Bryan, College Station school districts will keep masks optional, continue using Schoology and COVID dashboards

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Brazos County, both Bryan and College Station school districts plan to keep masks optional for students and staff, use coronavirus reporting dashboards and utilize an online learning platform to meet students’ needs if they are quarantined.
During a visit to the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center on Monday, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said parents of those who start showing symptoms of COVID-19 or other infectious disease will be notified, as well as students in a classroom setting who would be considered a close contact.
Representatives from Bryan and College Station school districts said they will be using public dashboards to report COVID-19 cases.
In College Station, the dashboard will be updated each Monday once school begins Aug. 17, said Chuck Glenewinkel, director of communications for the district.
The Bryan dashboard will continue to be used as it was during the 2020-2021 school year, said Matthew LeBlanc, executive director of communications and public affairs for the district.
Both districts also plan on following Gov. Greg Abbott’s May 18 executive order that states school districts may not mandate masks, placing the possibility of up to a $1,000 fine on entities that choose to defy the order. The Dallas school district announced on Monday it would be requiring students, employees and visitors to wear masks. The Houston school district is scheduled to vote on a similar mandate this week.
Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said she does not foresee the district defying the governor’s order, saying the consequences for doing so weren’t clear.
LeBlanc said last month that masks will be required on Bryan school buses, under the federal transportation mandate.
Glenewinkel said masks will be optional on College Station school buses.
In Bryan and College Station classrooms, the choice to wear masks will remain up to individual employees, students and their families.
“Some parents are wrestling with, ‘Do I make my child wear a mask or don’t I?’” Morath said. “I think that’s a decision each family needs to make, and what they think is in the best interest their kids. We would certainly encourage all of our adults to get vaccinated because it provides an extra protective layer for our kids, too.”
Morath said seeing people’s mouths is an important part of the educational experience for the youngest students learning the English language and how to read.
Morath said last year showed schools to be “remarkably safe.”
“We had classrooms open all year long last year, and in various parts of the state you saw normal-sized classrooms, you saw varying masking practices, and you saw extremely low incidents of any kind of school-based spread of COVID,” he said.
Most protocols school districts implemented in the 2020-2021 school year will remain in place, Morath said.
“One of the key things that we do to ensure that school is safe is making sure that individuals who either have the virus or are likely to be in a position to spread it simply aren’t in the school building,” he said, noting many younger students who have the virus do not show symptoms.
One of the ways to do that, he said, is the allowance of up to 20 days of remote instruction; however there are stipulations that the instruction cannot be done at the same time as in-class instruction.
This limited amount of remote instruction — deemed “remote conferencing” by TEA — is funded by the state, but full-time virtual learning is not.
LeBlanc and Glenewinkel said the short-term remote instruction is not a viable option and the school districts will rely on Schoology to help students keep up with schoolwork if they are quarantined due to a positive COVID test, close contact or other illness.
Two of the reasons it is not a viable option, Whitbeck said, are that it was just announced as an option on Aug. 5, the Bryan school district, along with many other districts in the state, do not have the staffing necessary to provide it.
She said she has fielded questions from parents about virtual learning options as cases increase.
“The people who want something, they want to be able to just be an online learner,” she said.
What she would like to see, she said, is a virtual learning option for students who are academically stable and will engage in the lessons or who have a medical need to learn online, as long as they have shown previous success with online learning.
Bills that would have funded full-time virtual learning did not reach a vote in the state Legislature.
Whitbeck and Glenewinkel said their districts’ decision to use Schoology instead of remote conferencing means they could lose daily attendance funding for students who are quarantined.
“It will, however, provide students with the ability to stay caught up on missed assignments through an asynchronous approach,” Glenewinkel said.
Whitbeck said there could be other federal funds available to make up the difference, but districts have not been told there will be any offset to attendance funding losses.
LeBlanc and Glenewinkel said TEA’s updated public health guidance does not change other protocols in place. The full COVID-19 protocols are listed on the districts’ websites.
As school districts across the state begin the 2021-2022 school year, Morath said, the guidelines related to the pandemic could change.