Bryan, College Station school districts will keep masks optional, continue using Schoology and COVID dashboards

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Most protocols school districts implemented in the 2020-2021 school year will remain in place, Morath said.

“One of the key things that we do to ensure that school is safe is making sure that individuals who either have the virus or are likely to be in a position to spread it simply aren’t in the school building,” he said, noting many younger students who have the virus do not show symptoms.

One of the ways to do that, he said, is the allowance of up to 20 days of remote instruction; however there are stipulations that the instruction cannot be done at the same time as in-class instruction.

This limited amount of remote instruction — deemed “remote conferencing” by TEA — is funded by the state, but full-time virtual learning is not.

LeBlanc and Glenewinkel said the short-term remote instruction is not a viable option and the school districts will rely on Schoology to help students keep up with schoolwork if they are quarantined due to a positive COVID test, close contact or other illness.

Two of the reasons it is not a viable option, Whitbeck said, are that it was just announced as an option on Aug. 5, the Bryan school district, along with many other districts in the state, do not have the staffing necessary to provide it.