Bryan, College Station school districts open registration

Registration is open for students in both Bryan and College Station school districts.

In Bryan, new student registration is available online at bryanisd.org.

During the process, families will be required to upload a certified copy of the student’s birth certificate or other form of legal identification, the student’s immunization record, proof of residency — a current utility bill or lease agreement — and the parent’s driver’s license or other state or government-issued photo ID.

The child’s Social Security card also is preferred but not required. Families also may upload additional documents, such as custody, foster care or court orders, as applicable.

According to the College Station district, parents of current students should receive an email with information about the online registration process. If a parent did not receive an email, he or she should contact the student’s campus.

Parents of new students may register online at csisd.org under Student Services or in person at the student’s zoned campus during school hours.