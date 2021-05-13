 Skip to main content
Bryan, College Station school districts open registration
Bryan, College Station school districts open registration

Registration is open for students in both Bryan and College Station school districts.

In Bryan, new student registration is available online at bryanisd.org.

During the process, families will be required to upload a certified copy of the student’s birth certificate or other form of legal identification, the student’s immunization record, proof of residency — a current utility bill or lease agreement — and the parent’s driver’s license or other state or government-issued photo ID.

The child’s Social Security card also is preferred but not required. Families also may upload additional documents, such as custody, foster care or court orders, as applicable.

According to the College Station district, parents of current students should receive an email with information about the online registration process. If a parent did not receive an email, he or she should contact the student’s campus.

Parents of new students may register online at csisd.org under Student Services or in person at the student’s zoned campus during school hours.

Students new to College Station schools will be required to provide two forms of identification for the student, such as a birth certificate, Social Security card, passport or other legal document, proof of residency, immunization records, the student’s last report card or transcript, state assessment test results, contact information for the student’s previous school and parent identification.

Returning students entering the fifth, seventh and ninth grades also will need to provide proof of residency, which can be a current utility bill, cable or satellite TV bill, a residential rental or lease agreement or a Department of Social Services agreement. The document must be in the name of the student’s parent or guardian.

New student registration is required for all students new to both districts or who did not complete the school year at the district, no matter what grade they will be in during the 2021-2022 school year.

