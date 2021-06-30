Bryan brings back in-person registration, push for pre-K enrollment

One of the most important aspects of the program, she said, is that it focuses on the whole child addressing academics, social-emotional development and other skills, while allowing teachers to create targeted instruction for each child.

One student might struggle with social-emotional development, but another student might struggle with reading and literacy skills, and the teacher can work with each child on their needs. The program is done in phases, she said, beginning with the foundation each child needs.

“The first phase is to teach kids how to do school,” McKnight-Burns said, noting a big part of that is helping students understand how to self-regulate their feelings and emotions.

The program has right-brain and left-brain classrooms where students will spend half the day in each classroom. The right-brain classroom has more hands-on and exploratory learning, she said, while the left-brain classroom has more small-group and individualized learning.

The Fueling Brains program does not follow one specific learning approach, but combines the best of multiple systems.

With the program, McKnight-Burns said, she will be able to track the students’ learning through elementary school and beyond.