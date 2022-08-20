Brazos County schools start school year with celebrations, a focus on safety

One constant among Brazos County teachers and administrators who saw the 2022-23 school year begin over the last couple weeks was the excitement of welcoming students back to campus. Area private schools, charter schools and public school districts began their academic year over the last two weeks. Students in the Navasota school district will return on Monday.

Safety and communicating any changes to students, employees and visitors has been a big focus.

Julia Mishler, principal of St. Joseph Catholic School in Bryan, said, “The best part of the first day of school is opening that first car door, and seeing that big smile looking at you, and saying, ‘Good morning, Mrs. Mishler!’ and then jumping out of the car and giving you a high five or a hug. Just the excitement that the kids bring to the first day of school, that really feeds me and all of our teachers and staff because that's what we do this for.”

Among the changes at Allen Academy was the addition of an armed private security officer, said Seraphim Danckaert, the head of school.

Danckaert said he enjoyed seeing students’ stained uniforms as he gave them all a red, white or blue popsicle, continuing a school tradition.

April Crow, student recruitment coordinator for Harmony Science Academy in Bryan, said she has seen students grow up during her years at the school.

“They're my babies,” she said, “so when I get to see them walk back through the doors and greet all our new kids and just see their happiness, see their joy, that's like the 100% best part for me. … That's why I do what I do and why I like working for a school.”

Harmony Science Academy has a new principal, and the faculty and students are transitioning between classes again after students had remained in one room for the entire school day.

“It's been a great few days really, really smooth,” Crow said.

Jeff McMaster, head of Brazos Christian School in Bryan, said it was a smooth start to the school year for their students who returned Aug. 10. He was excited to see “significant growth” with 490 students enrolled this year, which is 30 more than last year and 60 more than 2020-2021.

Athletics have begun at Brazos Christian School, McMaster said, and with kindergarten through high schoolers on one campus, he said sports plays an important role in uniting the students.

“Athletics becomes not just something that the older kids participate in, but the younger kids get to look up to and connect with the kids that are involved in athletics,” he said.

Linda Birdwell, principal of International Leadership of Texas’ Aggieland High School, said she was pleased to start the school year with the first group of seniors.

“It’s exciting to get to experience all those traditions that maybe weren't around when I was in high school,” she said, noting the start to the school year included the first Senior Sunrise event.

Some seniors will be the first in their families to graduate from high school.

“When they came to us, they talked about how that was going to be a hurdle for them, and now they're talking about what they're going to do in college and also out of college already,” she said. “So we're getting them to dream and to have goals and they know that they can achieve them.”

Zachary Bolzan, principal of the IL-Texas K-8 campus, said the school’s improved accountability scores and a planned back-to-school awards ceremony jumpstarted the energy of this year. There will still be an end of year awards celebration also, he said.

Hearne Superintendent Adrain Johnson said the start to the school district’s year went well with accountability scores kicking off the first day on Monday.

“We have new campus leadership on all of our campuses,” he said, “and they stepped up to their responsibilities and did an excellent job because we have some very veteran staffs still in the district. I was really pleased with the first day of school. The students and staff responded very well.”

One thing McMaster is excited for this year, he said, is the return of field trips after COVID-19 prevented trips from happening the last two years.