Branch Elementary GT students re-establish school garden with help from Mays Business students

Branch Elementary School gifted and talented students received help Friday from Mays Business School students as they worked to bring the school’s garden back to life and turn it into an outdoor classroom and community space.

The focus for first graders in the Branch GT program was community spaces and the impact they can have on their environment, according to Kristina Regan, GT specialist for the Bryan school district. When looking for community needs around the school, the first graders saw the overgrown garden beds and wanted to take it on as their project.

However, their goal is not just helping the garden, but turning the space into an outdoor classroom that the entire school can use.

“That’s our dream goal; that’s our final step,” Regan said. “I think we’re going to get really close because these kids, they love to work. You give them a goal, and they’ll attack it. They’ll get it done.”

Friday marked the first day the students were working outside in the garden after weeks of preparation, first grader Chance Ortigoza said.

“I can divide it into three parts,” he said. “First of all, in GT, we measured the length, the width and the height of the boxes; and then we spent a whole lot of GT — we had to go every day for GT — on selling snacks to raise money for the garden. … And the third part, which we are on the first day of right now, is finally working on the garden, making it.”

Ortigoza, who said he did some extra calculations to find the area and volume of the garden beds, said his favorite part already is actually working in the garden.

With help from the Mays Business School volunteers, Ortigoza said they were able to get more done. Third and fourth graders in the Branch GT program also helped throughout the project.

During the planning phase of the project, Regan said the students talked to the administrative secretary and the cafeteria manager. She said they learned how many students attend Branch, what the lunch prices are and how many people, on average, eat lunch in the cafeteria every day because they want the food they grow in the garden to supplement the cafeteria.

Ortigoza said they had to decide on a reason for the project before doing it and said it has been fun.

Sam Barnick, a freshman in the Mays Business School and a member of the Project Mays Committee, headed up the volunteer efforts and said Regan first reached out to them at the end of February after the GT students had created a supply list and developed a budget. The Texas A&M students then donated the garden supplies they would need and volunteered to help on the first work day Friday.

The Branch students had raised $450 by writing grants to the Junior League of Bryan-College Station and selling donated snacks for $1.

With help from Mays Business Student Council volunteers and their donated garden supplies, Regan said the group is about halfway to its goal with a focus now on purchasing classroom equipment.

Annie Prather, president of Business Student Council and senior in the Mays Business School, said the mission of the Project Mays Committee is to serve the Bryan-College Station community with one of their partnerships being with the Bryan school district.

“We all love living in the Bryan-College Station area, so it’s always fun when we get to see the community that lives here and get out of our college-type bubble,” she said.

Maggie Houle, a senior and vice president of the Business Student Council events committee, said she enjoys being able to make an impact in the community, even if it is just her home during college.

She said the length of time someone spends in an area is not an excuse to not make a positive impact.

Prather said it reminds her of the importance of service and being “others-focused” and to keep that focus once they go into their careers instead of just looking at what would further their careers or personal goals.

“We’re able-bodied college students, so getting to be here and help them and get to be a part of it is really, really wonderful ,” she said.

During Friday’s work day, the elementary and college students planted lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, oregano and spearmint. After getting seed starters, Regan said, the students will plant cucumbers, squash, corn, carrots, hot peppers, onions and beans.

The students selected the plants after hearing from Skip Richter, a Brazos County AgriLife Extension agent focused on horticulture. Richter advised them about the best plants to grow based on the time of year and how much sunlight the garden gets during the day, which is also something the students measured.

“They saw this whole thing through,” Regan said. “The next step is to add picnic tables, waterproof blankets, portable dry erase boards, so that everybody can enjoy it. We’re on our way.”

Ideally, she said, they would like to have the outdoor classroom set up by the first part of May, so the school will have a few weeks to use it before the end of the school year and can begin using it again as soon as the 2022-2023 school year begins.

Regan said she hopes the students learn the importance of community and working together, like they did with students in other grades they might only see during GT enrichment.

“They’re taking ownership of their school,” she said. “They’re making it their place – not just to learn, but to grow, to be their safe place.”

She hopes they also see how a specific idea for a school or community, such as an outdoor classroom and garden, can end up benefitting everybody.

Barnick said she liked seeing the students take lead on something at such a young age. That leadership, however, did not surprise Regan.

“Because I am a teacher, you always see the potential of your students,” Regan said. “To me, I think that’s where we set our expectation, and if you set that expectation for children to be leaders, to take on projects, to have those roles, they’re going to fall into it because you believe in them and you think they can. To me, this is the standard that we set because I knew our kids could do it.”

