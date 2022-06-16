Blinn College offers hands-on experience to future healthcare professionals

Middle school and incoming high school freshmen from throughout the Brazos Valley and Houston area got hands-on experience this week in a hospital setting at Blinn College’s eighth annual Health Sciences Summer Camp.

The three-day camp included instruction, demonstrations and simulations in the areas of nursing, emergency medical services, fire science, physical therapy, radiologic technology, surgical technology and veterinary technology.

“The focus is to kind of introduce the campers to a variety of different opportunities for their future,” said Sami Rahman, director of simulation in the Blinn College Division of Health Science.

A pediatric oncology nurse before moving to Blinn College, Rahman said the camp gives students a place to be themselves and ask questions about what they are interested in without the pressures of acting a certain way in front of classmates and friends.

Rahman said middle school and entering high school are perfect times for them to learn about or experience the different programs and she hopes it can plant a seed about their future careers. Some of their future jobs might not even exist yet, she said, using her own position as an example. Rahman’s job leading the simulation program did not exist when she arrived at Blinn in 2006.

After going through mini sessions about each program, the goal of Thursday’s simulation was to create as much of a real-life experience as possible. The simulations the students encountered ranged from a car wreck to a cooking accident with community members serving as patients throughout the afternoon.

“It really does represent like a small urban hospital, and I think that that’s another big part for the students is they can get a feel for what hospitals are like from the staff side,” Quint Stone, a Blinn College nursing student, said.

Aaron Reyes, an eighth grader from Waller, said being part of the camp served as motivation for him to continue considering a career in the medical field. He said he is interested in trauma surgery, but also has an interest in real estate so is considering either of those career paths. The medical field is something that has interested him for a long time, Reyes said, and he liked seeing how the programs work together and then get a real-life experience with the simulation.

“For me, I like people not to be hurt,” he said, “so if somebody is hurt, that makes me want to help them to be better and get them in a better state of their life and make an impact in their life. Not just heal them, but make them better.”

Each session and the simulations were led by current students in Blinn College’s health science programs, along with faculty members.

Haya Homsi, an incoming freshman at A&M Consolidated High School, said the experience prepared her and her fellow campers for their future.

Ashley Ahlhorn, a current student at Blinn, said it is the biggest teaching moment they have had and allows them to test their knowledge. She said it gives her and classmates confidence and they are able to pass information on to the younger students.

Other students said their favorite aspect was learning about X-rays, and Ahlhorn said she was glad to see how all the team members work together.

That idea of teamwork is something Stone said he is happy to see the students understand and to see how many people are involved in helping patients.

Stone was a pre-med student and took the MCAT medical school entrance exam, but said he didn’t want to be tied to one specialty and felt nursing would allow him to have a greater impact on patients.

As he moves into his third semester in the nursing program, Stone said, teaching campers gives Blinn students a summer refresher about what they have learned.

Stone said he enjoyed seeing the campers learn more about something they are interested in because he did not know what he wanted to be at their age.

Rahman said current Blinn students are the perfect teachers in that regard because they are in the midst of learning about their respective programs.

“To me, it’s a passion to see if we can pass on,” she said. “We’ve got to look over our shoulder and see replacements, and I kind of see in some of these kids that their eyes kind of sparked.”

