Blinn alumni association taking nominations for 2021 Hall of Honor

The deadline for nominations is Aug. 2. The Hall of Honor inductees will be honored at a luncheon on Oct. 15. Nomination forms are available at www.blinn.edu/alumni/hall-of-honor-nomination-form.HTML .

“Blinn College has a long, distinguished history of graduates who have gone on to make significant contributions to their professions and in their communities,” said Clint Kolby, president of the Blinn College Alumni and Friends Association, in a statement. “This is an opportunity to honor them and others who deserve being recognized because of their positive impacts on the College.”