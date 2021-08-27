BISD's Whitbeck named lone finalist for Fort Bend ISD superintendent position

The press release notes the Essential Eight character initiative, which leads all students in the district through eight character traits throughout the year, “will forever positively affect the culture of Bryan ISD.”

“We’ve always kind of felt that the caliber of Dr. Whitbeck was that she can make a difference in a much larger school district, and so we were not surprised when a much larger school district came calling with very real challenges,” McCall said. “We’ve got a plan that we were hoping to never have to execute, but we have a plan in place for this situation, and we’ll be executing that starting with the next board meeting.”

The board’s plan, he said, is to appoint an interim superintendent in waiting at the Sept. 7 board workshop to make the transition as smooth as possible.

“These last 4½ years in Bryan ISD have been some of the best in my career,” Whitbeck said in a press release from the Bryan school district Thursday. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve this district as your Superintendent, and I am so proud of the progress we have made and the trajectory that Bryan ISD has moving forward.”

“She’s definitely one of the shining star superintendents in the state of Texas, and we are very fortunate to have her for the past four and a half years,” McCall said.

