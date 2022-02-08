BISD's third intermediate school on track for summer 2023 completion

Steel beams now stand in a once-empty field near Bonham Elementary School as work continues to build the Bryan school district’s third intermediate school.

“It’s been fun watching this go from just bare ground out there to what it is now,” Paul Buckner, energy and construction project manager for the district, said.

The school is on track for “substantial completion” in June 2023, and the district then will have a little less than two months to complete the smaller “punch list” items before the school year begins that August, he said.

Buckner said the project is “moving along very, very well.”

One of the biggest goals before the spring “rainy, wet season,” he said, is to get all the concrete poured so they have dry areas on which to work and park. The first major milestone, Buckner said, was the first concrete pour of the project.

“It was the concrete pour. Then it was getting the steel up. And those are both going, and now it’s just going to be getting those finished,” he said.

Rachel White, senior project manager with PBK Architects, said the beginning of the steel frame going up was an exciting milestone for her.