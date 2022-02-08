BISD's third intermediate school on track for summer 2023 completion

Steel beams now stand in a once-empty field near Bonham Elementary School as work continues to build the Bryan school district’s third intermediate school.
“It’s been fun watching this go from just bare ground out there to what it is now,” Paul Buckner, energy and construction project manager for the district, said.
The school is on track for “substantial completion” in June 2023, and the district then will have a little less than two months to complete the smaller “punch list” items before the school year begins that August, he said.
Buckner said the project is “moving along very, very well.”
One of the biggest goals before the spring “rainy, wet season,” he said, is to get all the concrete poured so they have dry areas on which to work and park. The first major milestone, Buckner said, was the first concrete pour of the project.
“It was the concrete pour. Then it was getting the steel up. And those are both going, and now it’s just going to be getting those finished,” he said.
Rachel White, senior project manager with PBK Architects, said the beginning of the steel frame going up was an exciting milestone for her.
“I know people who drive by all the time probably have wondered when is the building actually going to go up,” she said. “There’s a lot of prep work to the site and piers drilled to the foundation, so everybody should be able to start to see that go up, as well as the front parking lot that’ll be the visitor parking lot once the school is open.”
She said Drymalla Construction, the project’s construction manager, has told her the U-shaped building should be “topped out,” meaning the last beam is placed, by the spring, and that is another milestone she is looking forward to celebrating.
Buckner said the biggest date he has in his mind with the project is June 2023.
“As long as we’re done in June, we’re happy,” he said. “That’s our end goal. Sometime in May, beginning of June is our goal right now, and all signs right now are pointing towards that we will. Drymalla’s been great at getting the long lead items ordered and processed and everything. I still feel good about that date.”
Both Buckner and White said it is beneficial to have Drymalla part of the process from the beginning of the project to make suggestions during the design process instead of later in the project.
Buckner said they have taken an approach of ordering items when they are available, even if they are not needed until later in the project because some items that are typically easy to secure are taking many more months to get.
“I’d rather go ahead and have it on site now versus we need in 12 months and we’re not going to get it for 18 months or something,” he said.
Two areas they have seen particularly long delays are roofing material and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) materials, he said. It has had a greater impact on smaller projects, he said, such as roof renovations that had to be delayed until summer 2023 because the necessary materials will not be in Bryan in time to do the work this summer.
As work continues on the intermediate school, White said, the project is expected to be completed under budget with a guaranteed maximum price of $45,735,519.
“There’s no reason to think that we’re going to come in over budget by any means or anything,” Buckner said. “It’s moving along smoothly, and everything’s going pretty great right now. No major problems or anything.”
He said they just continue to hope to not have any supply chain, COVID-19 or weather related issues that delay the project’s progress.
White said this is the first intermediate school she has worked on that has a mix of elementary and middle school needs.
“To me, I feel like this building is unique and really interesting in the design just being so targeted to those grades and just perfect for those particular kids and exactly what they need,” she said, applauding the school district for making sure all stakeholders are able to give input and be part of the conversation.
Visitors to the school will enter at the library, White said, saying it will serve as the “heart” of the school and have a contemporary design with lots of windows and glass. The interior of the U-shaped school will also be a courtyard with outdoor seating and eating areas for students.
White said her favorite part of any project is seeing people using it once construction is complete.
“That makes your heart swell and is amazing, and you remember why you did it; why you got into architecture,” she said.
Drymalla Construction and PBK Architects are also working with the district to create the new building that will house the district’s maintenance, transportation and central distribution center. It requires a lot of coordination and teamwork, Buckner said, because the maintenance and transportation departments are moving to the new site from the property being used for the new intermediate school.
Buckner said he expects teachers and staff to begin moving into their classrooms and offices at the intermediate school in late July or early August for the 2023-2024 school year. Then, he expects the maintenance and transportation facility to be completed in October 2023.