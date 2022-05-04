BISD seniors' work recognized at annual scholarship night

More than 130 graduating seniors from the Bryan school district received thousands of dollars in scholarships during Tuesday’s Bryan ISD Scholarship Night.

The 49th annual celebration held at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center recognized 131 seniors who earned 220 scholarships, totaling nearly $240,000.

“I don’t have any words,” Bryan High School senior Linda Vazquez said, thanking God for the gift. “It’s exciting to receive a scholarship. And to tell my mother also that I received it; it means a lot to her because she came from Mexico, and I did everything for her.”

Fellow Bryan High senior Joy Wells said she is just thankful to have received the multiple scholarships she did Tuesday night.

“A lot of hard work went in for all four years of high school, so I’m really happy that it happened,” she said. “I’m just very happy, very blessed to have received this. I can’t say enough, thank you.”

Wells said it is “really amazing” to have people in the community recognize her and other students’ work and reward it.

One of the scholarships Wells received was a $250 scholarship from 2016 Rudder High School graduate Amber Chambers, who established her own scholarship, the Chambers Collegiate Scholarship Foundation.

Chambers presented her first 10 scholarships and said she hopes it can grow to become 10 $2,000 scholarships in the future.

Unlike other scholarships that may have a grade point average or higher education requirement, Chambers said she wanted to create a scholarship that encouraged more minority students like her to receive recognition.

“When I was a senior, I was kind of disturbed by the fact that there weren’t that many minorities in the room,” she said.

Chambers’ first thought was to raise awareness and get more minorities to apply, but decided instead to create a scholarship to help facilitate more applicants.

The GPA of the 10 recipients range from 2.7 to 4.7 and not all plan to attend a four-year university, one saying he plans to attend a trade school to become a plumber and own his own business.

“Success doesn’t have to be one path,” Chambers said. “You don’t have to go to a four-year university to be successful. If you want to go to a trade school and be a plumber and have your own business, you can do that. It doesn’t have to be going to a big-name university just because you feel like that’s the best. It’s not always.”

Chambers said she did not realize the importance of the scholarships until she sat in the donor section and realized she was the youngest and one of few people of color represented.

“It means the world to see these high school students, to let them know I left and I’m back,” she said. “Even though I live in New Mexico, I came back to give back. Hopefully my recipients can do the same in a few years.”

Chambers said her goal for each of the recipients is that they are happy, do what they feel is their purpose in life and live their life for themselves.

When she graduated from Rudder, Chambers said she wanted to be a doctor or a lawyer, but as she began her pre-med track at the University of Texas at Austin, she realized she wanted to pursue a career in the U.S. Air Force. She now serves as a second lieutenant and is pursuing a masters of business administration.

Chambers described Tuesday as a full-circle moment, sitting in front of representatives from St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Bryan, from which she received one of her scholarships in 2016.

“Six years ago I was in this seat and now I’m here giving back, and now the same people that gave me scholarships get to see me again,” she said. “It’s kind of like a pay-it-forward type of thing. That was a beautiful moment.”

The Rev. Daryl T. Hay, of St. Andrews, said scholarships night is one of the most inspirational events he gets to attend each year, recognizing all the students’ hard work and success.

While some students did not learn of their earned scholarships until this year, Hay said, the students who received a St. Andrews scholarship found out when they were in fourth or fifth grade at Neal Elementary School.

Hay said it gives the students something to look forward to as they continue through Bryan schools, leading to graduation.

Doug Lyles, BTU executive director of business and customer operations and president of the Bryan ISD Education Foundation, said he enjoys seeing all the scholarship donors come together to support the students.

“It’s just the whole gamut of a community that’s giving back to the seniors, trying to give them a chance to succeed at the next level,” he said. “I think all of us know we all had a little help to get to where we are today, and so it’s great that we can kind of pass that along.”

He called it gratifying to be part of helping students continue toward their dreams and goals after high school.

“It truly is about the students,” he said. “They’re the ones walking across the stage tonight. They’re the ones that did all the hard work. We’re just there to help get them along the way and, figuratively, help them get across the stage.”

Of the 131 students who received scholarships, 71 were awarded a Bryan ISD Education Foundation scholarship, totaling nearly $131,000.

Harry Francis thanked the donors, saying their support for students through the foundation “has not waned,” despite any setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of those students who received the support of donors was Bryan Collegiate High School senior Christian Navarro. He received a $5,000 scholarship from the foundation that will help as he pursues a degree in aerospace engineering from Texas A&M University.

“I’m just really glad that I’m fortunate enough to get money to go to school and not have to worry about my financial situation,” he said. He said it feels good to know people support him and to see his hard work in high school pay off so he can now focus on getting a good education.

