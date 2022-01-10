BISD seeking community input in search for next superintendent

The Bryan school board is seeking feedback from employees and the broader community to create a leadership profile to use when hiring a permanent superintendent.
The board employed the Texas Association of School Boards Executive Search Services to help develop this leadership profile and the search.
A leadership profile survey, hosted by TASB, is available on the Bryan school district’s website and two in-person community involvement sessions are planned for Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the school district’s Administration Building at 801 S. Ennis St. Each in-person session will last for an hour.
Butch Felkner, director of the TASB search committee, presented a timeline to the school board during its Dec. 13 meeting and said the board will receive a leadership report on Jan. 20. All of the input gathered through the community involvement sessions and the online survey will be included in the report, he said.
After board members receive the leadership report, he said, they will “take a breath” and decide how to proceed and the timeline.
“Basically, the goal is to get the feedback from the community,” Board President Mark McCall said after the December meeting about the survey and in-person involvement sessions.
After getting feedback from the community, he said, there is an “escape clause” in the contract with TASB that allows the board to cancel those services if they find the candidate before the end of the contract.
“If we have that candidate that matches that report, we’re going to move on it at that point in time,” McCall said.
The draft timeline Felkner presented in December goes through the spring with April 21 being the date the board could hire a new superintendent; however, Felkner suggested the board focus on the Jan. 20 date of the leadership report and then continue from there.
Board member David Stasny said during the Dec. 13 meeting that engaging the community to create a leadership profile is just the first step in finding a new permanent superintendent for the district.
Ginger Carrabine has been serving as interim superintendent since Sept. 23, taking over for Christie Whitbeck who returned to the Fort Bend school district to serve as its superintendent.
The leadership profile survey is available through a link on www.bisd.org or directly at surveys.tasb.org/s3/Bryan-ISD-Leadership-Survey-2021.