BISD seeking community input in search for next superintendent

After getting feedback from the community, he said, there is an “escape clause” in the contract with TASB that allows the board to cancel those services if they find the candidate before the end of the contract.

“If we have that candidate that matches that report, we’re going to move on it at that point in time,” McCall said.

The draft timeline Felkner presented in December goes through the spring with April 21 being the date the board could hire a new superintendent; however, Felkner suggested the board focus on the Jan. 20 date of the leadership report and then continue from there.

Board member David Stasny said during the Dec. 13 meeting that engaging the community to create a leadership profile is just the first step in finding a new permanent superintendent for the district.

Ginger Carrabine has been serving as interim superintendent since Sept. 23, taking over for Christie Whitbeck who returned to the Fort Bend school district to serve as its superintendent.

The leadership profile survey is available through a link on www.bisd.org or directly at surveys.tasb.org/s3/Bryan-ISD-Leadership-Survey-2021.

