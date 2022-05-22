BISD school board member districts changing after redistricting

The Bryan school board members people see on their ballot might change for future elections based on redistricting, but it has nothing to do with which school students attend.

The Bryan school board completed the redistricting process at its May 16 board meeting by unanimously approving a plan that adjusts and more evenly distributes the population between the five single-member districts. Five of the school board members represent a single-member district, and two represent the entire school district in an at-large position.

“It’s not attendance ones,” Board President Mark McCall clarified last week, emphasizing it does not change school attendance. “It’s who you vote for, which school board members you vote for out of the five that are in districts.”

Philip Arnold, an attorney with the Austin-based Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP, explained during Monday’s meeting that the process is one every governmental body must go through every 10 years following the Census and before the group’s next election.

The Bryan school board’s next election is November 2022 when the District 1 and District 3 places currently held by Felicia Benford and Fran Duane, respectively, will be up for election.

One of the requirements of the redistricting process is that each district’s population be within a 10% deviation between the largest and smallest districts. It also must take into account racial and ethnic distribution among the districts.

Prior to the May 16 adoption, the largest district was District 3 with 22,806 people, while the smallest was District 1 with 18,309, representing a deviation of 22.14%.

The new plan will shrink the size of District 3 and expand District 2 to the east and District 4 to the northeast. Minimal changes were made to Districts 1 and 5. The change follow the established census blocks, Arnold explained during a presentation at the May 16 meeting.

Following redistricting, the largest district is District 1 with 21,032 people, and District 4 is the smallest with 19,219. The deviation between the two dropped to 8.97%.

McCall, who serves in an at-large position, said it is the school board’s policy to make the necessary changes to meet the requirements outlined by the law, but try to have as little impact as possible on the previously established boundaries.

“We can’t eliminate districts; we can’t consolidate districts. We always have to have seven board members,” he said. “We always try to keep it fairly equal within those five districts where possible from a population standpoint.”

He said there were not any arguments about the changes, and all the board members looked for the option that had the least impact but still made the necessary adjustments.

The changes are also made under the Education Code 11.053, which allows board members who are in unexpired terms to remain in their post. Without operating under the code, Arnold said, all the board members would be required to run for reelection, even if they are in an unexpired term.

