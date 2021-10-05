BISD pushes Virtual Academy to 22-23 school year

It was further complicated, she said, by the number of families who, though interested, wanted to re-evaluate their decision at the end of the semester.

“That unknown meant we didn’t know if we’d have enough kids to even have a classroom in the spring semester, but we’d have to hire a teacher for the duration of the school year,” she said.

Moving forward, she said, the district will follow the same method of having students fill out a form or survey showing their interest. Each one will be asked to commit to attending the BISD Virtual Academy for the full school year.

Then, she said, they can hire teachers based on those needs. Pushing the start of the virtual school until next year also will give current Bryan teachers the opportunity to teach in a virtual setting, she said. The statute passed by the Texas Legislature allowing for virtual schools does not allow for teachers to teach in-person and virtually simultaneously.

“Unfortunately, as much as we really wanted to open a virtual academy this fall, the statute just came too late where we could really put one up that was of quality and have enough staff to serve the student interest,” she told the board Monday.