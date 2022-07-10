BISD product ready to take on new role as principal of Sadberry Intermediate

Bryan native Alfred Scott has been preparing to become principal of the Bryan school district’s new O.W. Sadberry Intermediate School since he began his career in education, learning from each administrator.

The Bryan school board approved Scott’s selection as principal of the district’s newest campus at its May 16 board meeting. The campus is slated to open in time for the 2023-2024 school year next to Bonham Elementary School.

Scott, who most recently served as an assistant principal at Bryan High School, said he hopes to continue the legacy the new school’s namesake established in the Bryan school district and in the community.

“I am a beneficiary of that,” Scott said of Sadberry’s work in the community. “I lived out in a rural area; we had the bookmobile that would come out, and I would make sure to go out and get books every other day just so I could read. I mean, I loved reading all the time. It’s weird, so to speak, because you look to his legacy and what he brought to the community, and it lines up; I’m a beneficiary of all of that.”

The third intermediate school is part of the Bryan school district’s 2020 bond, and the school board selected the name in February. Sadberry served as principal of Bryan’s Booker T. Washington Elementary School from 1949-1970, helped encourage African American students in the community to pursue higher education and helped guide the district through integration, according to a press release from when the district announced the name of the new school.

Scott said his uncle attended Booker T. Washington Elementary School and told stories about Sadberry and how protective he was of the school district and of the education process.

“I share that with him in that we value education,” Scott said, quoting Horace Mann when he describes education as “the great equalizer.”

“It truly is. I wouldn’t be here today if that were not the case,” he said.

After graduating from Bryan High School in 1995, Scott earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Prairie View A&M University and a master’s degree in education administration from Lamar University.

“Bryan is in his blood,” Bryan Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said in a press release. “It’s always extra special to witness a proud Bryan ISD graduate dedicate his career to serving students who were once in the same shoes. Alfred is the perfect choice to lead Sadberry Intermediate, and I can’t wait to see him develop future leaders, including some who may come back to serve Bryan ISD’s future generations.”

Scott took his first steps toward a career in education as a substitute teacher at Jane Long Intermediate School when it was a middle school. Jerry Ellis, who was his principal at Bryan High School and served as a father figure for Scott, predicted Scott would catch the teaching “bug.”

“And I did. I went the alternative certification route,” Scott said about turning teaching into a career. “It was just what I really wanted to do because I really wanted to give back and make sure that kids had that opportunity that I had growing up.”

His goal, he said, is to make sure students are successful, saying success can look different for each person.

“The one thing you want to do is make sure to meet them where they are and grow them and turn them into the person that you can see that they can become,” he said.

He said he is where he is now and is prepared to lead the new campus because of the leaders who took a chance on him and mentored him, including Ellis and current Bryan High School Principal Lane Buban.

“Alfred is as dependable as it gets,” Buban said in a press release from the district. “He is one of the most effective, personable, and caring leaders I’ve ever worked with, and I know he will do great things at the new intermediate. He’ll be missed here, but we’re proud of him and excited about his new opportunity.”

Scott said his mission will be to build students and teachers on the campus into leaders.

One of his focuses at the school also will be reading, he said, and giving students those opportunities to grow, saying the bookmobile and reading made him want to accomplish more.

“We didn’t travel much, but through reading you go places that you wouldn’t necessarily go, and you get an idea of other adventures and things of that nature,” he said. “Again, I can just say those were exciting times, and it set the foundation for what I would later on go and do in my profession.”

Scott started as a history teacher at Long before moving into an assistant principal role at Rayburn Intermediate School — when it was a middle school — and moved into the assistant principal role at Bryan High School in 2016.

“Being a teacher, I always remembered being a student; being an AP, I’ve always remembered being a teacher,” he said. “I can still remember playing on the playgrounds of Crockett Elementary.”

One of his strongest attributes, he said, is building relationships with people, saying he enjoys lunch duty because it gives him a chance to talk to the students out of a disciplinarian setting and learn about what is going on in their lives.

“Kids don’t care how much you know; they just want to know that you care,” he said.

Part of why he wanted to apply for the position to lead Sadberry Intermediate School is to make sure he could have a positive impact on students in school and beyond.

“We create those future leaders of tomorrow because that doesn’t just start in high school, it starts way before,” he said. “We set the foundation there, and that’s what I’m really looking forward to as far as going into that position.”

Scott will continue participating in building meetings, touring the under-construction campus, and, along with stakeholders in the school district and in the community, select the school’s mascot and colors. The school will open with fifth graders only during the 2023-2024 school year, and will then have both fifth and sixth grade students in 2024-2025.

Scott said he will reach out to the Sadberry family to make sure he honors the namesake’s legacy with how the school operates.

“Bryan is really a supportive place, and it’s helped shape me into the person that I am today, and it’s that same support that I’m getting, and the love and prayers that I’m getting that’s going to be beneficial to me in this new role,” he said.