BISD offers New Student Registration event Wednesday

The Bryan school district is offering its one-stop registration event again this month with its second event scheduled for Wednesday.

A few rooms in the district’s Administration Building are serving as new student registration headquarters this month as registrars, nurses and representatives from multiple district departments set up tables to help parents register their students for the 2022-2023 school year.

“We're here to help facilitate enrollment,” said Jennifer Lemons, director of data services at the district. “That way, if a person doesn't feel comfortable using the computer, we can help them with that.”

The event, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, is for new students to the district, from pre-K through high school. Parents of returning students will receive an email with a link where they can verify the listed information, Lemons said.

In order to register, parents will need their student’s birth certificate or another form of legal identification, a shots record, the parent’s driver’s license or government-issued photo ID, proof of address — which can be an electric bill — and any other necessary documents. The student’s Social Security card is preferred, but optional.

Nurses will be able to answer questions about immunizations, Lemons said, and an immunization clinic will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday for new and current students.

District employees can help answer any questions parents might have and help them sign up for transportation. Representatives from the district’s bilingual department will also be available to offer language testing, she said.

“It’s just so when school starts, they’re ready,” Lemons said. “There’s nothing else to do on the first day of school except just to go to class.”

Attending the event is not required to register. The online registration process is available at www.bryanisd.org/enroll, and district employees are working throughout the summer to assist families.

The event is a way to make sure parents can have all their questions answered in one place, and make sure they take care of anything they need to.

“We want to just provide a level of comfort for the parent to know that their student is ready for school, and then they can focus on the excitement of school starting,” she said. “That’s really what we're here for is to just serve and help our parents.”

In addition to registering, students will be able to pick out books at the event. The district’s Words on Wheels mobile library will also be at the Administration Building from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.