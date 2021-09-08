BISD names Ginger Carrabine interim superintendent

The Bryan school board unanimously named Ginger Carrabine the district’s interim superintendent, effective following current superintendent Christie Whitbeck’s departure later this month to lead the Fort Bend school district.
“And she’ll do great,” Whitbeck said after the vote during the regular monthly workshop Tuesday.
Carrabine currently serves as the district’s deputy superintendent and came to Bryan four years ago, alongside Whitbeck, as chief of staff. She and Whitbeck have eight years of working together, having previously been in Fort Bend for four years before coming to Bryan.
Prior to her years in Bryan, Carrabine has served as a teacher, assistant principal, elementary and middle school principal, executive director of curriculum and instruction and executive director of strategic planning.
“She just genuinely cares, genuinely cares about kids, cares about teachers and wants to see great things for this district,” Whitbeck said, adding Carrabine will listen and get things done.
Carrabine will take over for Whitbeck, who in late August was named the lone finalist for the superintendent position in the Fort Bend school district. The Fort Bend school board is expected to vote on her hire Sept. 16 and her final day in Bryan will be Sept. 22.
“Bittersweet for me because I love Bryan, Bryan ISD and the community, but I couldn’t have thought of a better person to carry things on,” Whitbeck said.
Board President Mark McCall said the board wanted to pre-name an interim superintendent before Whitbeck’s official hiring at Fort Bend to allow for a smooth transition, noting the strange timing at the start of the school year.
It is a bittersweet moment, Carrabine said, as she and the district celebrate the “value added” to the district and community by Whitbeck and her future in Fort Bend.
Carrabine said she hopes to build upon the foundation Whitbeck has established in Bryan and continue that momentum forward. Her four years in the district allow her to provide that consistency and continuity the board wants to have as they search for the district’s next permanent superintendent.
Whitbeck’s strength, Carrabine said, is her ability to engage the community and build and maintain relationships.
“I’ve certainly learned from her in that way, and that’s one of the things I want to continue is to keep everyone engaged and to have a voice at the table,” she said. “… I think Dr. Whitbeck has led by example, and that’s important to me as well, so I just want to stay true to her leadership and, again, build on the momentum that we have.”
Student achievement remains the number one priority as the district continues to navigate COVID-19.
Whitbeck said Carrabine, along with the entire executive cabinet team, will step up to ensure it is a smooth transition and believes the district “will not miss a beat.”
“I would say to the community, just be rest assured you’re in great hands and that it will continue with the amazing gains that we’ve been making, and I’m very proud of that,” Whitbeck said. “I can’t wait to see the good things that are going to happen in Bryan.”