BISD names Ginger Carrabine interim superintendent

Board President Mark McCall said the board wanted to pre-name an interim superintendent before Whitbeck’s official hiring at Fort Bend to allow for a smooth transition, noting the strange timing at the start of the school year.

It is a bittersweet moment, Carrabine said, as she and the district celebrate the “value added” to the district and community by Whitbeck and her future in Fort Bend.

Carrabine said she hopes to build upon the foundation Whitbeck has established in Bryan and continue that momentum forward. Her four years in the district allow her to provide that consistency and continuity the board wants to have as they search for the district’s next permanent superintendent.

Whitbeck’s strength, Carrabine said, is her ability to engage the community and build and maintain relationships.

“I’ve certainly learned from her in that way, and that’s one of the things I want to continue is to keep everyone engaged and to have a voice at the table,” she said. “… I think Dr. Whitbeck has led by example, and that’s important to me as well, so I just want to stay true to her leadership and, again, build on the momentum that we have.”