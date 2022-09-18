BISD lead interpreter brings personal, professional experience to Texas School for the Deaf governing board

Kathy Sellers’ sphere of influence has expanded as the lead interpreter for deaf students in the Bryan school district begins her five-year service as a member of the Texas School for the Deaf governing board this year.

Sellers, who is also an educator in the Brazos Valley Regional Day School Program for the Deaf, was nominated for the appointment in May and learned in late July that she had been appointed to the governing board by Gov. Greg Abbott.

“I'm just honored,” she said of the appointment. The Texas School for the Deaf is both a school and a state agency that offers continuing education, outreach and influence to students and educators throughout the state.

Sellers said she hopes to bring her experience and knowledge to the board and make Texas School for the Deaf one of the top education places in the country and the world and an example of how to help people of all ages in the deaf community.

“I would love to just make a difference,” she said, “that if even just one deaf student is successful off of something that I have thrown in there and said that caused any kind of influence. I just want to be an influence wherever I am, and then take that experience back with me into the classrooms and such.”

Ginger Carrabine, superintendent of the Bryan school district, said Sellers has been an asset to the district and the region through the Brazos Valley Regional Day School Program for the Deaf, and said she is glad the state has recognized her talent, commitment and dedication to the deaf community.

“It's very comforting to me to know that she will have an influence on a much broader scale,” Carrabine said. “I think this is a really good thing for all of our students in the state of Texas.”

Claire Bugen, superintendent of the Texas School for the Deaf, said she is “thrilled” to have Sellers join the board. The governing board represents the entire state and includes educators, alumni, parents of current students at the school and medical professionals.

“Kathy, both from the perspective as a parent and as a professional working with deaf students … she’ll be a wonderful addition to our board,” Bugen said.

Sellers had her first introduction to the deaf and hard of hearing community when her oldest son, Keith, was born hard of hearing and diagnosed as deaf at the age of 2.

“Deaf did not have a lot of awareness back then,” she said of her son who turns 40 next month. “I thought he was the only deaf/hard of hearing kid in Texas; I honestly did. I thought this was just an anomaly, something that just happened.”

A doctor advised her not to use sign language, so her son got hearing aids and learned vocabulary with index cards attached to different items throughout the house.

Despite not having much language until high school, her oldest son was in the National Honor Society, in the top 20% of his graduating class, earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Tarleton State University and completed training to become a preacher. He now serves as a gospel preacher in Waco.

Her youngest son, Kevin, was born profoundly deaf; however, it took Sellers a year before she could get him a diagnosis.

She noticed similarities in her youngest son as she had seen in her oldest son, but the audiologist she took her youngest son to at 3 and 6 months old told Sellers both times that she was just paranoid and that her son had normal hearing.

When he was 1, Sellers took him to a different doctor in a different town, she said, where the doctor diagnosed her son as profoundly deaf.

“The doctor steps back in with the results, and he says, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Sellers, I am so sorry, but he seems to be profoundly deaf.’ Well, my reaction was more like, ‘Yes!’ because it had taken so long,” she said.

That diagnosis was what she needed to allow her son to receive the services he would need in school, she said.

It was after her youngest son’s diagnosis that she enrolled in the interpreting program at McLellan Community College and learned about deaf culture.

Upon graduation, she was getting calls from school districts throughout the state. She ultimately began at Brazos Valley Regional Day School Program for the Deaf because it is where her son went, and she could be involved in his education.

Brazos Valley Regional Day School Program for the Deaf serves 31 school districts in eight counties and had 133 students enrolled in the program at the start of the school year.

“When I’m interpreting for students, there’s always this mother side in me that I know how hard it is,” she said. “I watched and have seen my own kids struggle, so I want to interpret for my students the way I would want any interpreter to have interpreted for my children. I take each job seriously. … I just want to make sure they've got everything they need.”

One of her goals, she said, is to educate others about the deaf and hard of hearing community. She said her youngest son types his order in his phone when he goes to restaurants, but he has gone into establishments this year and been presented with a Braille menu after he points to his ear to indicate he cannot hear.

“We are lacking — the hearing world — is lacking information,” she said. “Sometimes they run from him, and they'll go get their boss because they're so intimidated to talk to him. It’s just those little [things].”

She said she wants to see society stop putting limits on the deaf community, saying they are successful. Her youngest son, who is 28, graduated from TSTC in Waco and works as an IT technician at CEO Technologies in Bryan.

At first, she said, the other employees would not look at him and did not know what to say; however, they now ask him what he needs using gestures, which sometimes is unintentionally sign language.

She said it is about deaf awareness, explaining the deaf have their own community, culture and language, and all three are important to them.

Her middle son, Bryan, has hearing and has embraced sign language also to communicate with his younger brother. She understands how hard it can be on hearing siblings, she said, because she knows it was difficult for her middle son to be sandwiched between two deaf and hard of hearing siblings who needed more of their mother’s attention to succeed.

“He’s proud of his two deaf brothers,” she said.