BISD kicks off school year with 'energizing' convocation

Teachers, administrators and staff members from across the Bryan school district gathered for the district’s annual convocation, serving as a sort of pep rally for employees before students return to their classrooms next week.

Wednesday’s event, though annual, was held in person for the first time since 2019, returning to Central Church with every campus and department in the district represented.

After a roll call that included a short cheer or performance from each group, Linda Montoya, one of three executive directors of school leadership in the district, invited “Ginger” to the stage, describing her as “the most important person in this room.” However, it was not Superintendent Ginger Carrabine who walked on stage. A Bryan elementary school student named Ginger stepped onto the stage, joined shortly after by Carrabine.

“You can see there are two Gingers on stage,” Carrabine said, standing next to her name-twin who wants to become a doctor. “You better bet that this Ginger, little Ginger, is our most important person on this stage. That’s right. In fact, Ginger and her 15,000-plus peer students are the most important people in our district. That’s why we’re here today. It’s all about the students.”

Carrabine said it is difficult to meet students’ needs due to the pandemic, the changes in learning and learning losses, saying the 2021-2022 school year might have been the most difficult since March 2020 because teachers began to see the results of the pandemic.

“That learning loss was evident; the achievement gaps were profound. The opportunity gaps were evident because we did it when the kids were not in school, they were missing out on the social skills, so we had some behavior challenges, academic challenges, attendance challenges. But you know what, again, we rolled up our sleeves, our students worked hard, and our staff worked miracles.”

She said the district anticipates receiving an A in college, career and military readiness, a 91% graduation rate and a B accountability rating, which is the highest since the state began issuing letter grades for school districts and campuses. The official state ratings and graduation rates are expected to be released on Monday, Carrabine said, thanking every person in the room for their work toward the ratings they hope will be confirmed next week.

“It takes every single person,” she said. “We can’t teach the kids if our bus drivers and the transportation department don’t get them to school. We can’t teach the kids if our food services department is not feeding them, custodians are cleaning our buildings, maintenance is taking care of our facilities. It goes on and on and on. We are all in this together, and we’re working hard, and our results are on that screen right now.”Carrabine said a pivotal part of serving students and meeting their needs is building relationships with them and knowing who they are.

That message is one shared by Jacob Edwards, who began his career teaching chemistry and biology in the inner city of Los Angeles and has served as an administrator as well. He is now a trainer for Safe and Civil Schools, which the district has hired to help guide teachers and administrators through the post-pandemic world of education.

He said it is important for educators to develop relationships with “non-contingent attention,” meaning paying attention to students for no other reason than them showing up to school or practice.

Every time two people meet, he said, they form a joint emotional bank account where there can only be positive investments or negative withdrawals.

A positive interaction, Edwards said, can be as simple as saying hello to someone, and that is the equivalent of investing $1 into that joint emotional bank account. Walking by someone without acknowledging them can be seen as a negative withdrawal, taking $5 out of that emotional bank account.

“Be intentional about it, and here’s why. You’re going to invest on purpose. You’re sometimes going to withdraw on accident because I just passed you or I said something that triggered you,” he said. “Sometimes I’m going to correct on purpose because that’s my job; I have to correct kids. So the goal isn’t to avoid corrections. The goal is to invest more, so that you have a healthy bank account when you do withdraw.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes school connectedness as “the belief by students that adults and peers in the school care about them as individuals,” Edwards said, saying it is important for educators to see students as a whole child, not just their behavior or academics.

Edwards said schools are seen as beacons of light, something that is needed now more than ever.

“In other words, Bryan ISD has the great potential to become lighthouses of hope and inspiration, not only to your children, but to your communities and to society at large,” he said, challenging all of the educators in the room to renew their commitment to safety, civility and productivity.

In addition to being beacons of hope, schools must be safe spaces for students and educators where everyone is comfortable showing up as their “whole authentic selves,” he said, including their physical, mental, emotional and spiritual safety.

Safety and security are top priorities for the school district, Carrabine and Board President Mark McCall said. Carrabine went on to say that the top support priorities are student, achievement, student behavior and student attendance.

As important as academics and behavior, Carrabine said, is the Essential Eight character trait program. Carrabine brought Camden Fields on stage with her to discuss the program.

In 2019, Fields became a sort of celebrity in the district when he stood on stage as a first grader to talk about his favorite character trait. He said it was gratitude because, “You get what you get, and you don’t throw a fit.” This year, going into fourth grade, Fields changed his answer, saying his favorite Essential Eight character trait was tolerance.

“When someone annoys you so much, like keeps saying things over and over and over, and you get really, really mad, just take a deep breath, calm down and say something nice back, and then we can be good friends,” he said.

Both of the elementary students were presented with Student Ambassador shirts as future student leaders in the district. The Student Ambassadors, a new group in the district, was formed to be a voice for the students and to help lead their peers.

Tyson Turner, a junior at Bryan High School and member of the Student Ambassadors, said he loves being a student leader in the district, saying he knows his voice can be heard and he can motivate other students to use their voice.

“I’m just excited I get to lead people in new chapters of the district,” he said.

The convocation, he said, shows him how good the educators in the district are, saying their excitement will translate to the campuses.

Both Carrabine and McCall described convocation as energizing.

“It’s the traditional start to the school year. To me, it’s also, it’s one of the very few times that the board president actually has the opportunity to address the faculty and staff in a real way. … The real goal there was we’re all in this together. We’re all behind the same goal and the same measures.”

Carrabine said she hopes the energy extended to the teachers as they left Central Church and returned to their campuses to prepare for the new school year to begin Tuesday.

“There is nothing more impactful than a group of people coming together and just feeding off of that positive high energy, knowing that we’re all grounded in the best interest of our children that we serve,” she said. “It’s amazing. I’m pretty excited about it, and I’m very optimistic that we’re going to have a terrific year.”