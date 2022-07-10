BISD hires new executive directors for school leadership and special programs

The Bryan school board recently approved the hiring of two executive directors, one in the area of special programs and the other for school leadership.

Both positions were approved unanimously at the district’s June 20 school board meeting.

Jones Elementary School Principal Linda Montoya will be moving into district administration as the newest executive director of school leadership. She will be one of three, sharing the title with Crystal Goodman and Brian Merrell.

Montoya will be in the leadership role for the majority of the district’s 14 elementary schools, including Jones. Goodman will take on the intermediate schools and remaining elementary schools, while Merrell will focus on the secondary schools, said Matt Kennedy, the district’s assistant director of communications and marketing.

“Jones will forever be my home,” Montoya said in a press release. “Now, I’ll still be involved in the lives of our Panther families and welcome several more Bryan ISD families as well.”

Bryan Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said in a release that the trio of positions will allow for more concentrated support for campuses.

Kennedy said the third executive director of school leadership position is not new, but a restructured position left vacant by Kelli Norgaard. Norgaard had served as director of school leadership before leaving the district last school year to focus on her private business.

Montoya has spent her entire career in Bryan schools, Carrabine said following the approval, and has been principal at Jones for 11 years.

Prior to moving into the role of principal at Jones, Montoya was a principal at Henderson Elementary School and special education director for the district.

During the meeting, Carrabine called Montoya “another proven leader” in the district.

“Looking forward to her to step into this position,” Carrabine said.

Jennifer Warren will move into the executive director of special programs position at Bryan from the Midland school district where she served as executive director of special services.

During the meeting, Carrabine announced that Warren has previously served as director of special programs in the Corsicana school district and has experience as a special education compliance coordinator, including deaf education, and in campus leadership as an assistant principal.

“She comes to us with first-hand knowledge and deep experience with all facets of special education and special programs, including early childhood,” Carrabine said. “We’re super excited for her to join the Bryan ISD team.”

Kennedy said the position is a new title for an existing position in the district. In her role, Warren will take on the special education, bilingual, dyslexia and early childhood programs, allowing Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Barbara Ybarra to focus on bigger picture items in the district.