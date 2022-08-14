BISD Education Foundation's Hall of Honor returns, honors eight influential graduates

The Bryan ISD Education Foundation’s Hall of Honor event met its top goal when it returned to Miramont Country Club Saturday night for its 10th event.

The night included a silent and live auction that helped raise more than $26,000, and honored eight graduates of Bryan schools who have made contributions on a local, state, national and international level. The Bryan ISD Education Foundation supports Bryan teachers and students and district initiatives.

The 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to COVID-19.

“We’re just excited because our last event was 2019,” Doug Lyles, president of the education foundation board, said. “To have the crowd that we have here and the support from our sponsors, Bryan families, families who are in the area, it brings it all together and supports Bryan schools. Everyone here is supporting excellence and achievement.”

Additions to this year’s event included student ambassadors welcoming guests and performances from students in a string quartet and the Los Vikingos mariachi band.

The top item during the live auction was scholarship naming rights that allowed the winners to create a one-time or recurring scholarship. A bidding war ended with two winners, each at $6,600. Judge Rick Hill, a College Station ISD Education Foundation member, agreed to split the item with the Waller family if he could tell the audience about his nieces and nephews who have a combined 71 years of teaching in Bryan and who will be the scholarship's namesake.

To end the night, eight graduates of the Bryan school district were recognized and inducted into the Hall of Honor for their contributions. This year’s honorees were Ethel Gibbs Batten, Kemp High School class of 1965; Maj. Gen. Kenneth D. Jones, Bryan High School class of 1976; Roy E. Lopez, Bryan High School class of 1977; Paul Madison Sr., Kemp High School class of 1965; Louis M. Newman, Stephen F. Austin High School class of 1962; Mervin Peters, Stephen F. Austin High School class of 1960; Karen Smith, Stephen F. Austin High School class of 1965; and Dana Wells, Bryan High School class of 1989.

Batten, who recently retired as human resources vice president for Alcatel-Lucent in New Jersey and is an expert on civil rights issues and a job accommodation specialist, said her favorite classes were English and American literature.

Emcee Mike Wright cued up the Four Tops' song "I Can't Help Myself" to highlight an additional story Batten shared that one of her favorite memories from Kemp was going to prom with fellow honoree Paul Madison Sr.

Jones joined the U.S. Army after graduating from Texas A&M, and retired in 2012 to serve as an Army Reserve general officer. According to his biography, he deployed three times between 2004 and 2016 to Southwest Asia and on his last deployment commanded more than 10,000 military and contractors to reinstate logistic bases.

Jones said that many teachers impacted his life by challenging him and pushing him to be better.

Lopez is a financial aid and admissions adviser at Texas A&M and is the founder and CEO of the annual Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas event that has provided more than $300,000 in scholarships to students over the last 30 years.

He has been a Jefferson Award nominee and is the second Hispanic to be awarded the John J. Koldus Award at Texas A&M for his support of students. He also supports Make the Magic Camp Kesem that helps children through and after a parent's cancer diagnosis.

Madison, who lined up against football legend “Mean” Joe Greene while at Kemp High School, served on the Bryan City Council from 2001 to 2006 and 2007 to 2013, representing Single Member District 2. His son, Prentiss, currently serves in the same role.

Madison singled out three teachers who stood out to him: his first grade teacher who told him he had potential to help others; his fourth grade teacher who taught him about life and encouraged him to pursue college; and his eighth grade teacher who encouraged him to be well-rounded and to keep pursuing college.

Newman joined the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Texas A&M in 1966 and served in Vietnam for 2½ years as a combat officer. He received two Purple Hearts, the Bronze Star, the Silver Star and the Distinguished Flying Cross, and more than 50 awards for valor.

He retired from the Marine Corps as a captain and flew for Marsh Aviation and Tenneco Oil and Gas in Houston before returning to Bryan in 1972. He was part of the committee tasked with helping bring the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library to Texas A&M.

Newman recently celebrated 50 years at Newman Printing Company, which he still runs on a daily basis as CEO.

Peters, who the street Mervin’s Run is named after, has served as chairman and president of nearly a dozen area organizations, including the United Way of the Brazos Valley and the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce. The chamber named him its citizen of the year in 1997.

Karen Smith, who could not attend but was represented by her daughter, Heather Barron, is president and CEO of Smith Dairy Queens, employing 700 employees.

She and her late husband, Terry, met in Pops Miller’s history class when they got each other’s copy of a Mark Twain book by mistake. They began a 43-year relationship after returning the books to each other.

In her biography, it states Smith supports local organizations Habitat for Humanity, Health for All, Pink Alliance, the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Unlimited Potential, Voice for Children and the Girl Scouts.

“I do love this community and care about helping those in need and seeing young lives develop and setting them up for success in life,” she writes in her bio.

Wells is CEO and principal of Dana Wells and Associates in Houston, and is a recognized business transformation strategist and adviser to energy executives.

She is a 2021 Leadership Council representative at-large of The Association of Former Students at Texas A&M and a 2030 Aggie Woman Trailblazer.

One of the most impactful stories Wells had of her time in Bryan schools was when she was deciding where to attend college, saying she wanted to attend a historically Black college or university. One of her favorite teachers, Imogene Vetters, told her that Texas A&M was a gateway to anything she wanted to do. Wells described it as a life-changing conversation.

Wells called it an honor to be recognized for her accomplishments.

“What was poured into me from the community, from my parents, from our Christian values, from our education; this is just sowing the seeds of the harvest for me. That’s what this is,” she said. “It’s an honor to be able to come back and give back and be recognized. When they talk about the things that I’ve done, it’s because of the time and education that was invested in me. That’s what this is about for me.”

Imogene Vetters, who Wells called one of her favorite teachers from Bryan High School, said she enjoys seeing the leadership that her former students gained from their time in the school district.

“Of course, I know they’ve gone on to other things, but just the idea that they’re giving back to the community. It just does my heart good, just seeing that,” she said.

Vetters has served on the education foundation’s board for three years and was a teacher in Bryan schools for 39 years — most of that time spent at Bryan High School — before retiring in 2006.

When it comes to the impact of teachers, Bryan ISD Education Foundation Executive Director Harry Francis said, “You do not know who that child is in that seat and where they’re going to be. And one day they’ll be back here, and you are a part of it, just like Imogene Vetters was with Dr. Wells.”

Jones said the values he used throughout his career were taught by teachers, community leaders and Texas A&M.

“These teachers, they need to understand that they influence people in ways they may not fully understand,” he said.

Bryan Superintendent Ginger Carrabine, who served as the night’s keynote speaker and updated the audience on happenings in the school district, said the education foundation is “critically important” to the district.

“The best way I can describe it is for us to serve our students, we have to serve and support our staff. That’s where the education foundation really comes in clutch for us, supporting our initiatives and our teacher grants,” she said.