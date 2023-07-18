The Bryan school board received a presentation on the district’s budget Monday night, including approved stipends and factors that may impact next year’s budget.

Kevin Beesaw, assistant superintendent of businesses services, presented an overview on the Bryan school district’s budget process, discussing the budget timeline approved by the district’s Board of Trustees and a preview of what is expected for the upcoming fiscal year.

The district originally adopted a budget of $4,563,000 in August 2022, which increased to $7,552,000. This took place after he district received $2 million of extra earnings in interest, $2.2 million in Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) payouts and about $3 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER II) for indirect costs reimbursed to general fund.

The budget was then decreased to $4,727,000. This is a result of teachers beginning their contract three days sooner than last year which will cost the district about $1.2 million. Additionally, TIA payouts, additional substitutes, roof and HVAC storm repairs and ESSER reimbursement for sanitization brought the district’s budget back to $4.7 million.

As of Aug. 31, the estimated net change to the district’s fund balance for Fiscal Year 2023 is $1,738,000.

The district will be given $3,034,000 in September 2023 and $6,816,000 in September 2024 in ESSER funds that can be transferred to general fund as indirect costs.

As of Aug. 31, the district had $40,980,474 of unassigned funds which equals the recommended 90 days of operating expenditures.

A popular topic of discussion among Beesaw and board members was the possibility of teacher raises in the coming year. With no additional funds, as of yet, coming from the Legislature, Beesaw said the topic is complicated.

However, the board has approved several stipends that will result in supplementary money for teachers for the 2023-24 school year. One of which is $1,000 sign-on bonuses for new teachers starting in the first semester and $500 for new teachers starting in the second semester.

Additionally, teachers who have worked in the district for more than five years will receive additional money, with $250 for teachers who have worked 5-9 years; $500 for 10-14 years; $750 for 15-19 years, etc.

Although the approved stipends are a start, Bryan Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said she hopes the Legislature will do more to support teachers.

“The bad news is with what we’re doing with retention, it’s ESSAR funded, and we will have that fiscal cliff when all this money disappears,” Carrabine said. “So, we are imploring the legislators to do something to dedicate a funding source dedicated to compensation on top of this.”

The district expects approximately $106 million in property taxes for 2023-24. The school district’s total property tax rate decreased by 21 cents per $100 valuation between 2016 and 2023 and is projected to fall further in the future.

During the meeting, Harlin clarified that the district plays no role in setting property values.

“I want to publicly say that school districts get the rap that we get about taxes, but we have no control over the way the system is set up,” she said. “It’s a very complex system. We’re all just in it trying to figure it out.”

Looking ahead to next year’s budget, Beesaw said he expects student enrollment, increased property values, recruitment and retention, federal funding, inflation and the new instructional facility allotment to all be influencing factors.

For 2023-24, the Bryan school district is expected to receive approximately $47.5 million in state revenue from the foundation school program, which determines how much local and state funding each school district receives based on a series of formulas prescribed by the Legislature.

“I can remember first getting on the board and when I realized that the state legislatures set the budget for districts as we’re starting school,” Board President Julie Harlin said. “So imagine trying to budget not knowing what your budget is and I feel like it’s getting worse not better when we don’t finish the things that should have been done in May.”

With an estimated total revenue of $166,260,000 and total expenditures of $168,146,000, the district is estimating a budget surplus before teacher raises of $1,886,000.

The board will hold a public hearing on the district’s budget and tax rate on Aug. 21.