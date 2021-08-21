BISD, CSISD superintendents to join health district's press conference Monday

On Monday afternoon, superintendents from Bryan and College Station school districts will participate in the Brazos County Health District’s COVID-19 press conference.

Christie Whitbeck, superintendent of Bryan schools, and Mike Martindale, superintendent in the College Station school district, will answer questions regarding mask mandates, and Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan will provide updates on the virus in the county.

The press conference comes nearly one week after school began in both districts Aug. 17.

On Friday, the Bryan school district reported 34 current positive COVID cases — 20 among staff and 14 among students. The cases are located on more than 10 different campuses and facilities, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. As of Friday, the district had 3,103 staff members and 16,364 students.

The College Station school district reported 33 total cases on Friday afternoon — 32 active and one recovered. The 33 total cases consist of 21 student cases and 12 staff on 15 different campuses and facilities, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. On Friday, the district has approximately 2,100 employees and 14,300 students.

Beginning Monday, College Station intermediate, middle school and high school campuses will have campus-specific dashboards available on each school’s website.

