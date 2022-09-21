BISD, CSISD, St. Joseph named Districts of Distinction by state art association

Three local schools have been named among the 59 Districts of Distinction by the Texas Art Education Association, including Bryan and College Station school districts for the third time and St. Joseph Catholic School for the first year.

The 59 recipients represent about 5% of all districts in the state, according to the TAEA website. In order to earn the award, each school or school district must meet at least 12 of 14 criteria on the District of Distinction rubric. The criteria include participation in art contests and Texas Big Art Day, a student art show, a social media presence, community service, field trips and collaboration with other subject areas.

“It’s all about advocating for your program and showing that your school goes above and beyond just teaching in the classroom,” Lisa Urban, secondary art teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School, said.

St. Joseph is one of 18 new awardees this year. Twelve earned the distinction for a second time, 13 — including Bryan and College Station school districts — were on the list for the third year in a row, and 16 have been honorees all four years.

Not only is this the first year for St. Joseph to be among the honorees, but it is the first parochial school in the state to earn the award since the District of Distinction was founded in 2019.

“I feel like it’s a really big deal,” Urban said. “A lot of people don’t realize that the District of Distinction award could be given to private schools or schools that are a ‘district of one,’ as I’ve been calling it. We’re either the second or third private school in the state, and we’re the first parochial school in the state to get it. For that to have happened, it feels like a really big deal.”

Urban said she likes that the rubric criteria is to participate in contests and art shows, rather than place in a top position.

“I’ve always encouraged my students not to worry about whether or not they win; it’s just about doing it and having fun,” she said.

Urban and Teri Clark, art teacher at Bryan’s Bowen Elementary School, said they see art classes as providing an outlet for students who may not be the most athletic or academically inclined.

“It gives them a chance to express themselves and learn something new that they aren’t going to get anywhere else,” Urban said.

Eric Eaks, director of fine arts in the College Station school district, said he was “absolutely thrilled” for College Station to be among the list of three-year District of Distinction honorees.

“I am very thankful to our wonderful and talented visual arts teachers for all the amazing work they do on a daily basis,” he wrote. “Our visual arts teachers are some of the best in the business, and they provide powerful and meaningful opportunities for our students to learn, grow, and find their creativity in the arts.”

Urban said at the elementary level, art is about exploring and being creative. At the secondary level it is about providing that place of belonging. She said it helps with students' mental health and self-esteem and can help with academics as well.

Clark said she enjoys seeing how excited students get when they learn something they created will be part of a show, submitted to a competition or just put on display at school.

Sometimes students who have not found success in other areas of school or life can find success in the art classroom, Clark said.

“In art, there is no answer, and for some of our kids, that's very freeing,” she said, comparing it to subjects like math that have concrete answers. “They need a place where they can be successful. … They can learn, and somebody's not going, ‘That's wrong. That's wrong. That's wrong. That's not right.’ They get to be able to express themselves. And it may not be the most beautiful piece of artwork, but it's theirs. It's theirs, and it's their heart on the paper. I think that's important, especially for our kids who aren't successful elsewhere.”

Clark said art also includes lessons that translate into other subjects, such as drawing lines that can be used in math or combining paint colors to make a new color that can transfer into the science classroom.