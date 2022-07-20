BISD, CSISD school boards call for November trustee elections

Bryan and College Station school boards will hold trustee elections in November, each with three seats on the ballot.

Both districts voted to call for the election during their board meetings this week and to enter into a joint interlocal agreement with Brazos County for the Nov. 8 general election.

The interlocal agreement to hold a joint election means Brazos County governs the election, College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said during College Station’s July 19 board meeting. The Bryan school board approved both agenda items under its consent agenda at the July 18 meeting.

The seats up for election on the Bryan school board are Single Member District 1, Single Member District 3 and Single Member District 5.

Felicia Benford is currently serving in her third three-year term as Single Member District 1 representative and board secretary; Fran Duane is completing her first term as Single Member District 3 representative; and David Stasny served on the school board from 1990-2020 and was appointed in February 2021 to the Single Member District 5 position to complete Doug Wunneburger’s unexpired term.

In College Station, three three-year positions will be on the November ballot: Place 3, Place 4 and Place 5.

All seven College Station school board trustees serve in at-large positions, and all three trustees in the places up for election are completing their first term in the seat. Joshua Benn, board vice president, sits in Place 3. Jeff Horak, board president, is the Place 4 representative. Kimberly McAdams serves in Place 5.

Though McAdams is completing her first term in the Place 5 position, she previously served on the board from 2011-2014.

Election packets are available at the school district’s administration buildings: 801 South Ennis St. in Bryan and 1812 Welsh Ave. in College Station. The first day to file for the election is Saturday, July 23, and the deadline is Aug. 22 at 5 p.m.

Both districts are open on weekdays; however, they are closed on Friday this week as part of their summer hours.

The College Station places are open to anyone residing in the College Station school district boundary; anyone filing for the Bryan single member district positions must also live within the boundaries of that district.

For more information about the College Station school board election, contact Cari Horn, the district’s election clerk, at 979-764-5455 or at chorn@csisd.org.

For more information about the Bryan school board election, contact Tiffany Lee, executive assistant to the superintendent and the board of trustees, at 979-209-1002 or at tiffany.lee@bryanisd.org.

More information can be found on both school district websites — bryanisd.org and csisd.org — under the “board” tab.