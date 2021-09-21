BISD continues virtual academy discussions in Whitbeck's last meeting before moving to Fort Bend ISD

Ybarra said her department will make a recommendation to the board if it has funds available, the quality staff necessary to educate the students and parents who will partner with the district and be with their student at home.

Monday’s meeting also marked Christie Whitbeck’s last Bryan school board meeting as superintendent. Her last day is Wednesday, and she will begin her time as superintendent in the Fort Bend school district on Oct. 6.

During her superintendent’s report, she reflected on the work that has been done since she joined the district in 2017, including the revamp of the transportation system, the opening of new campuses, the approval of two bonds totaling $187 million that have allowed for safety upgrades, improvements to current campuses and the construction of the district’s third intermediate school.

She expects the district to continue to have a focus on academic achievement, noting the district’s College, Career and Military Readiness score of 90 and 90% graduation rate for the class of 2020.

One of her favorite things is the implementation of the Essential Eight program, she said.