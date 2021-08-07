BISD breaks ground on third intermediate school

The Bryan school district officially began construction of the district’s third intermediate school with a groundbreaking ceremony Friday at the future site of the newest campus.
The school, which is funded as part of a $175 million bond approved by voters in November 2020, will be built on the corner of Wilkes Road and Bonham Drive on the site of the former Bonham campus across from Bonham Elementary School.
Tyler Green, civil design engineer working on the project with Jones Carter Engineering, said the project is a special one for him as a former Bonham Elementary student, who was dropped off for school under the trees along Wilkes Road.
“I’m just excited to see the north Bryan kids, where I grew up, the next generation to be able to have a new school to grow up in,” he said.
Green said he expects the connective feeling will set in more once the construction begins and especially once it is open and students are in the classrooms. He added the he has worked with PBK Architects to adjust the design to keep some of the large trees near the new drop off spot by Wilkes Road.
“It’s been really fun to work with PBK to lay out the site and kind of put something back here that will help the community and, like Dr. Whitbeck said, the next generation to grow into,” he said.
During the ceremony, Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck invited five third graders from Bonham Elementary School to the front as representatives of what could be the first class of students to learn in the new intermediate school. According to the proposed timeline, the school is expected to be open in time for the 2023-2024 school year.
“When we stop and think about what we’re doing and Bryan ISD, we are affecting these students right here,” Whitbeck said. “But what we’re doing has far greater impact because the decisions that our board has made, that our community has made will make a difference for students whose parents are not even born yet. And that is the reality, that is the responsibility, the opportunity and the privilege that we have to think about how many lives we’re affecting that we don’t even know at this time.”
Mark McCall, Bryan school board president, credited Whitbeck with being the driving force behind the third intermediate school. He said it became apparent that improving the size of the intermediate schools would become a priority after she faced a “massive traffic, bus congestion” at an intermediate school on the first day of the 2017-2018 school year, which was her first with the district.
Whitbeck said with more than 1,000 students at both intermediate schools, the district asked the community if they would prefer to see additions constructed at the two campuses or a third school built. They responded in favor of a new campus, and it is the largest part of the approved bond.
District parent and volunteer Amy DuBose served as co-chair of the bond steering committee that helped the district put together the package. He now sits on the bond oversight committee, which is responsible for tracking progress on the projects.
Her son is enrolled at Rayburn Intermediate School, she said, and the third campus will help create smaller class sizes and an overall better experience for students. She described it as heartwarming when voters ultimately approved for the bond by a slim margin.
“The community’s investing in them and saying, ‘We believe in what you can do and the future of our community and what you’re going to do in the long run,’” she said. “It just feels really cool to be a part of. I’m just excited.”
Bonham Elementary School Principal Gloria Garcia-Rhodes said it is an exciting, memorable day for the district and for her third grade students who were able to participate in the ceremony.
“It’s hard for them to see,” she said. “They see the picture, and they know it’s going to happen, but it definitely brought me lots of joy.”
The location will make it more convenient for parents, she said, but also will allow students to watch the progress and, for some, see their future school being built.
Whitbeck said she is excited to see it standing on the corner.
“It’s going to be a bright and positive place to learn and right next to Bonham,” she said. “I think it’s going to really be wonderful for this part of the community.”
The Bryan school board has approved two guaranteed maximum price packages for the school — one for steel and the other for the rest of the construction. The approved maximum price for steel is $7,665,062; the approved max price for the rest of the construction is $38,070,457 for a total guaranteed max price of $45,735,519. The total is $182,140 under budget, Paul Buckner, the district’s energy and construction project manager, said.