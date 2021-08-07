BISD breaks ground on third intermediate school

During the ceremony, Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck invited five third graders from Bonham Elementary School to the front as representatives of what could be the first class of students to learn in the new intermediate school. According to the proposed timeline, the school is expected to be open in time for the 2023-2024 school year.

“When we stop and think about what we’re doing and Bryan ISD, we are affecting these students right here,” Whitbeck said. “But what we’re doing has far greater impact because the decisions that our board has made, that our community has made will make a difference for students whose parents are not even born yet. And that is the reality, that is the responsibility, the opportunity and the privilege that we have to think about how many lives we’re affecting that we don’t even know at this time.”

Mark McCall, Bryan school board president, credited Whitbeck with being the driving force behind the third intermediate school. He said it became apparent that improving the size of the intermediate schools would become a priority after she faced a “massive traffic, bus congestion” at an intermediate school on the first day of the 2017-2018 school year, which was her first with the district.

