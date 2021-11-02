BISD board discusses changes to December final exams, makes Nov. 19 full day off for students

Later this month the Bryan school board will consider whether final exams will be required in December for students taking high school credit courses in middle school and high school.

The discussion began during the school board’s workshop Monday at the request of campus administrators and teachers due to the timing of finals with state assessments, Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Barbara Ybarra told the board.

After the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 3, she said, there are only two full weeks of December in the semester with end of course exams and STAAR tests scheduled during both weeks. With the current schedule, she said, there could be students who would be testing every day in those final weeks of the semester.

While not every student will take a STAAR or end of course exam, she said, the state testing pulls teachers out of their classrooms so students not testing are not able to get instruction on those days.

The majority of students taking state testing in December are retesting or making up their test after missing the administration in the spring due to being an online learner; however, some are taking the tests for the first time, she said.