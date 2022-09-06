BISD board begins boundary adjustment discussions to go into effect for 2023-24 school year

The Bryan school district has begun the process of adjusting school boundaries in preparation for the opening of Sadberry Intermediate School in August 2023.

In addition to accommodating the new school, the changes also will help balance attendance at elementary and intermediate schools, Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Barbara Ybarra said during Tuesday’s board workshop.

The timeline Ybarra presented to the board showed recommendations coming in December and January to be implemented for the 2023-24 school year.

Ybarra said she expects to have different scenarios to present to the board in October during a public meeting. Those scenarios will be presented to the community in a survey, and participants will have the option to join a focus group to further discuss the adjustments.

Ybarra said she anticipates the adjustments being contained to elementary and intermediate school campuses, unless a reason is discovered that middle school and high school boundaries should be discussed.

Without many capacity concerns, she said, the amount of adjustments will vary, based on shifts and growth in population.

In order to make sure they find the best boundaries, according to Ybarra, the district will develop a school boundaries oversight committee and work with other stakeholder groups. She noted a parent or teacher who lives in a neighborhood can point out if students in that particular neighborhood would have to pass a closer school to reach the proposed new school.

“Without stakeholder feedback, it doesn’t really work. You have to have it, so there’ll be lots of opportunities for that along the way,” she said.

Ybarra described it as a massive puzzle that takes into consideration the capacity at each campus, the location of schools to neighborhoods and socioeconomic and program diversity on campuses.

“We want to maintain the neighborhood concept whenever possible,” she said during the workshop. “We want to prevent or eliminate overcrowding and allow for future growth. We want to make sure students are traveling the shortest distance possible to their schools — again that neighborhood concept — and making sure that we’re being, basically, good stewards of the students’ time as well as the taxpayers’ dollar. We want to make sure it’s conducive for the family to attend the school and participate as a partner in the school.”

When it comes to balancing enrollment, she said, they strive to have a properly utilized campus, which means attendance that falls between 80% and 120% capacity, looking at current and future demographics. Anything less than 80% is under-utilized and a campus greater than 120% capacity is over-utilized.

Ybarra said the district works with Population and Survey Analysts [PASA] demographers, who use analytics and geocoding to show the effects of moving certain blocks of students from one school to another. The demographers also look at projections and how many houses are expected in certain neighborhoods and when they will be built based on an average of 1.2 children in each home. Adding in the projections, she said, allows the district to make decisions that will suit the district for a longer time than a few years.

When PASA brings them different scenarios, it is up to district administrators and stakeholders to help them understand why certain scenarios do or do not work.

The key, Ybarra said, is finding the boundaries that make the most sense, whether that means placing entire elementary schools into an intermediate or having to split some elementary schools between the intermediate schools.

“We don’t want them to have to change. We don’t want anyone to have to move from the school that they’re in,” she said, “but we also want them to be appropriately served in the school that they’re in, so balancing those two things.”

When looking at the distribution of students, she said, it is about making sure schools are staffed properly to meet the needs of that school.

“There are different needs based on whether you’re in a bilingual program; if we have a high population of poverty,” she said. “Those are all part of the demographics of the school, and we try to balance it so there’s a little bit of everybody; there’s diversity on every campus. That’s the diversity that I’m speaking of. I’m not speaking of any other kind like racial or anything. It’s always about socio-economic, bilingual programs, all of those things; making sure that the diversity of the school is balanced as much as possible without making kids drive across town to be balanced, to artificially balance. That is a struggle. How do we place the programs to balance the schools for a common educational experience?”

The school board unanimously approved updates to three policies that will be part of the boundary adjustment discussion: FC(LOCAL), FDB(LOCAL) and FDA(LOCAL).

A new implementation section in policy FC(LOCAL) will allow students entering the last grade of their school — fourth grade, sixth grade and eighth grade — to remain on their campus. However, district transportation will not be provided, unless they are attending the school as part of a program-specific transfer for advanced academics or a special program not offered at every campus. While the student in that last grade of the school will be allowed to remain on campus, siblings will be reassigned based on changes to the attendance boundaries and expected to attend the new school.

The other two policies — FDB(LOCAL) and FDA(LOCAL) — deal with transfer students within the Bryan school district between campuses and classes and then from other districts, respectively.

The FDB policy specifies transportation is only provided for transfers who are moving schools to participate in advanced academics. All other transfers will require the parent to provide transportation.

The FDA policy is in place for children of employees the Bryan school district who live outside the district’s attendance zone. The approval is reviewed each year, Executive Director of School Leadership Crystal Goodman told the board.

Although Ybarra does not anticipate the current boundary adjustments to impact high school students, the policy states students who are sophomores, juniors or seniors in high school will be given the option to remain at their current campus also to avoid any adverse UIL-related effects. District-provided transportation will not be available, though, unless it is for a specific program, such as AP Capstone or International Baccalaureate.