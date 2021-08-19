BISD approves $3.5 million deficit budget, lower tax rate

At its Aug. 16 meeting, the Bryan school board approved a $3.5 million deficit budget that will be funded with a decreased tax rate of $1.2268.

The set tax rate is a decrease of about half of a cent — per $100 valuation — from the 2020-2021 tax rate. While the tax rate is lower than the 2020-2021 budget year, it will be a tax increase in that it will raise more tax revenue due to a 2.6% increase in property value growth.

The property value growth is lower than the 10-year average, said Kevin Beesaw, assistant superintendent of business services for the district, but it is still growth.

A maintenance and operations tax rate of $0.9518 and debt service tax rate of $0.275 — both slightly lower than last year — make up the total $1.2268 tax rate, he presented during the required public hearing on the budget and tax rate.

Since the 2016-2017 fiscal year, the tax rate has dropped by 12.32 cents, he said.

Property taxes make up $89.7 million of the district’s $155 million general fund revenue. State funds are the second-largest part of the district’s revenues at $54.4 million.