BISD approves $3.5 million deficit budget, lower tax rate

At its Aug. 16 meeting, the Bryan school board approved a $3.5 million deficit budget that will be funded with a decreased tax rate of $1.2268.
The set tax rate is a decrease of about half of a cent — per $100 valuation — from the 2020-2021 tax rate. While the tax rate is lower than the 2020-2021 budget year, it will be a tax increase in that it will raise more tax revenue due to a 2.6% increase in property value growth.
The property value growth is lower than the 10-year average, said Kevin Beesaw, assistant superintendent of business services for the district, but it is still growth.
A maintenance and operations tax rate of $0.9518 and debt service tax rate of $0.275 — both slightly lower than last year — make up the total $1.2268 tax rate, he presented during the required public hearing on the budget and tax rate.
Since the 2016-2017 fiscal year, the tax rate has dropped by 12.32 cents, he said.
Property taxes make up $89.7 million of the district’s $155 million general fund revenue. State funds are the second-largest part of the district’s revenues at $54.4 million.
The budget is made up of the $155,030,000 general fund, the $26,274,776 debt service budget and the $9,720,000 food service budget. The debt service and food service budget are both balanced. The deficit comes in the general fund.
The 2021-2022 budget funds salary and rate increases for district employees, insurance premium increases, and factors in a 10% reduction in department budgets in nonpersonnel items and reductions in positions through resignation and retirement.
The cause of the deficit budget is the addition of salary and rate increases for employees, Beesaw outlined for the school board during an Aug. 2 workshop.
The district’s general fund revenue comes out to $155,030,000 of the total $191,024,776 total revenue. Before raises, the district’s general fund expenditures would leave a budget surplus of $161,000. The previously approved raises cost an additional $3.36 million, which puts the budget into a $3.5 million deficit.
The pay increases include a 1% step increase for teachers, counselors and nurses, a $1,000 raise for those same employees, 3% raises for auxiliary, paraprofessional, administration and professional employees and an increase in the starting teacher salary to $48,000 from $46,000, and an adjustment at the lower levels to ensure second- and third-year teachers are not making less than a starting teacher.
As the year progresses, Beesaw said, the district will continue monitoring expenses, look for additional efficiencies, maximize the general operating revenue, look for reimbursements for expenditures related to COVID-19 costs and apply for grants and programs to offset costs and support the district’s efforts to close the learning gap, such as with the federal ESSER COVID-19 relief funds.
The district typically is able to shrink the deficit, he said, noting a budget amendment approved later in the Monday meeting moved the 2020-2021 budget from a $2.6 million deficit to within $26,000 of breaking even.
When calculating the budget, he said, he uses summer enrollment numbers and expects to be able to increase those enrollment numbers; however, he would prefer to adjust enrollment higher than have to increase the deficit because enrollment was not as high as they used in the budget process.
In calculating the 2021-2022 budget, Beesaw said, he used assumptions of increased enrollment of 100 students, a 2.6% property value growth and the set tax rate of $0.9518.
On the first day of school, enrollment in Bryan schools was listed at 16,333 students, but district administrators expect that number to decrease slightly after the first week. The number is 563 more than last year’s first-day enrollment numbers.