Ballots have been set for Bryan, College Station school district elections

Both Bryan and College Station have contested school board races that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, along with a Voter-Approved Tax Ratification Election (VATRE) for those in the College Station school district.

All incumbents in the six places – three on each board – up for election have filed for reelection, and half of those have drawn challengers. One of the at-large positions in College Station has three candidates, while two single member district places on the Bryan school board have two vying for the spot.

For College Station Place 5, Kimberly McAdams is running for reelection against Michael Martinez and Morgan Mangan.

In Bryan, Single Member District 3 and Single Member District 5 each have two candidates. SMD 3 incumbent Fran Duane will face Leo Gonzalez II, while SMD 5 incumbent David Stasny will face Alton “Tiger” Burton III.

Bryan board member and board secretary Felicia Benford is running unopposed for her SMD 1 seat. College Station board members Joshua Benn and Jeff Horak, who serve as the board’s vice president and president, respectively, are running unopposed for reelection also.

College StationMcAdams is in her second non-consecutive three-year term as a school board member, having served in a different at-large place on the board from 2011 to 2014.

On her website, McAdams writes that she believes it takes experience and dedicated leadership to keep the district’s schools at a high level. She has two children, a son who is a junior at A&M Consolidated High School and a daughter who graduated from Consol in 2021.

“I hope to continue working for you, for our district, for our teachers, and most importantly for the success of our students,” she writes. “I would be privileged to have your vote on November 8th for CSISD School Board trustee, Place 5.”

She has served on nine committees in the school district, as well as the most recent College Station municipal bond committee, her homeowners’ association board, PTO groups, Young Men’s Service League and volunteered at the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Chrissy’s Closet, Books and a Blanket and Brazos Church Food Pantry.

For more information about McAdams and to contact her, go to mcadamsforschoolboard.com.

Martinez is a product of College Station schools and graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 2006 before serving four years active duty in the U.S. Navy. He has two children – a son who was born in September 2021 and a daughter who is 7 years old.

He serves as a board member for The Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley, is on the PTO board for Spring Creek Elementary and has participated in Leadership Brazos, Leadership Lyceum, Leadership CSISD and served on the district’s strategic design team.

On his website, Martinez outlines his “C.S.I.S.D. Plan,” with the five tenants being communicate, support, improve, strategize and dedicate.

“Dedicated leaders never give up and at all times strive for success, even during tough obstacles that may arise,” he wrote under the dedicated section of his plan. “My plan will be to dedicate all my focus on fostering student achievement, district accountability, and fiscal responsibility while considering the priorities of our community.”

For more information about Martinez and to contact him, go to martinezforcsisdboard.com.

Mangan, who has a son in third grade and a daughter in second grade in the school district, has her campaign slogan listed as “Promoting and protecting our children’s well-being.”

Originally from Dallas, Mangan moved to College Station in 2008 to enroll at Texas A&M and graduated in 2012 with a degree in architecture and urban planning.

She currently serves as a real estate broker and is a member of Young Professionals of Aggieland, BCS Church of Christ, and local, state and national Realtor associations.

Also on the ballot for residents in the College Station school district will be a Voter-Approved Tax Ratification Election that would give the district 3 additional cents above the maximum tax rate allowed by the state without voter approval. If approved, the rate would still be 3 cents lower than the previous year’s tax rate.

Bryan

Burton, who serves as the prevention services director at the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, is facing Stasny for the SMD 5 seat.

A Bryan native, Burton graduated from Bryan High School in 2000 and went on to attend Texas A&M and play for the Aggie football team. He and his wife, who is also a native of Bryan and teaches at Neal Elementary School, have two children, age 11 and 16.

He serves as a member of the school district’s parent leadership team, health and safety task force, is president of the Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students) program at Branch Elementary School, founded of H.Y.P.E. (Helping Youth Pursue Excellence) and volunteers as a coach and mentor at Central Church and the Boys and Girls Club.

“I have served on various committees and subgroups within BISD. At each level, I have had an opportunity to help foster change within the district,” he wrote in an email in response to his reason for filing for the election.

“I feel this would provide an even greater platform to work collaboratively with the community, other BISD trustees and administration to provide access to equitable resources and services for all students in the district. I want to do everything that I can to be a part of BISD’s great commitment to put every child first. Always.”

Stasny, who was first elected to the school board in 1990, moved from the Place 6 at-large position to the SMD 5 seat after he lost the 2020 election to current Place 6 representative Deidra Davis and was then appointed a few months later to the SMD 5 seat after Doug Wunneburger moved outside the district boundaries, leaving the seat vacant.

A 1970 graduate of Bryan’s Stephen F. Austin High School, Stasny said he feels like he owes a debt to the district after seeing his four children attend and graduate from Bryan schools.

He said he has enjoyed being on the board for the start of exciting programs in the district, including the Odyssey, Inquire and Explore programs, Bryan Collegiate High School and the CTE Complex.

“It’s trying to keep that momentum going. We are really doing well, and I’ve never felt better about our leadership than our current leadership. I think we really are in a good place.”

Stasny said his experience is an asset to the board. In addition to the school board, the local attorney serves and participates in the Habitat for Humanity Faith in Action Committee, the Brazos County Bar Association’s legal aid program and is a volunteer mentor for the H.O.S.T.S. program in the district.

Duane, a licensed clinical social worker, was first elected to the SMD 3 and is running for reelection to serve a second term in the seat. She and her husband have four children between the ages of 19 and 30.

Gonzalez, who serves as both an attorney and a real estate broker, filed to represent SMD 3. He works with Momentum Realty and has served on the Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission. He and his wife have three children with ages ranging from 17 to 23.