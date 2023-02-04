The Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity and Bryan school district held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Bryan ISD Build Project on Friday.

“B-CS Habitat for Humanity and Bryan ISD celebrated a major milestone in their collaboration for the Bryan ISD Build project,” Matt Browning, marketing and communications coordinator for Habitat, said Friday.

The collaboration between the Bryan school district and B-CS Habitat was announced on Nov. 4, 2022. The organizations came together to create the Bryan ISD Build, he said, which is a new project that aims to teach students about giving back to the community by empowering them with hands-on experience that aligns with the essential eight core values of the Bryan school district.

The organizations held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, to mark the beginning of the construction phase for B-CS Habitat’s 313th home.

“This home will impact more than the Habitat family that will purchase it but will also make a valuable impression on the students of Bryan ISD,” Browning said.

Ginger Carrabine, superintendent of the Bryan school district, said she was thrilled to see the construction phase begin for the project.

“We wanted to take on a project that would make a difference in our community. All of our campuses participated in the fundraising and promotion of this event. We could not have raised our $80,000 without their efforts or the generosity of the Clearfield family,” she said. “In Bryan ISD our vision is, ‘Children First. Always.’ So when we first thought about building this house it was grounded in that decision. We wanted this project to be about our students. This is about the children in Bryan ISD. We wanted them to learn firsthand what it means to give back to their community. We want them to graduate from Bryan ISD with the Essential 8 in mind. When our students graduate, we want them to remember what it's like to serve their community.”

Andy York, executive director for Habitat, said as a former student in the Bryan school district, he can’t help but think about the long-term impact on all the students participating in this project.

“There’s a whole generation of students in Bryan ISD who get to see a tangible way to put words into action and serve their community, and who now know more about the need for affordable housing,” York said. “This is the solution — not building one house — rather putting this issue in the hearts and minds of people all across the community. In this way, this house is the catalyst that will set off years and years of service.”

B-CS Habitat and the Bryan school district thanked all of the community members who came together to make the collaboration possible.

“Both organizations also extend special thanks to the Clearfield family for their $40,000 matching gift contribution in memory of Ruth Clearfield,” Browning said.

For those interested in volunteering with future B-CS Habitat builds or supporting the organization, visit habitatbcs.org.