Area school districts move forward after bond elections

Four area school districts went to the voters during Saturday’s election to ask for their approval on millions of dollars in bond proposals.

Voters in the Leon and Normangee school districts voted in favor of the $10 million and $18.6 million proposals, respectively.

The bond propositions in the Brenham and Iola school districts — nearly $154 million and $24 million, respectively — did not get voter approval, leaving both districts to decide if they want to try for another bond in the future.

Normangee’s approved $18.6 million bond proposition has been 18-20 months in the making, Superintendent Mark Ruffin said. The district’s first attempt at approving a bond in November failed; however, he said, they learned from the November election and made a more concerted effort to communicate with the community about the bond.

Ruffin said he and other district officials took a more “grassroots” approach to reaching the community and talking about the bond with church groups and small groups to explain the bond and tax implications.

“That’s not up to us to determine how they vote; it’s just up to us to equip them with the information that they need,” he said.

The projects included in the approved bond, which will result in a tax increase of 10 cents, are the same as were included in the previously requested bond. In November, the projects included in the approved bond package made up $12-14 million of a $20 million bond with the remaining money going toward future growth. Inflation and the cost of items has meant the projects that did cost $12-14 million now cost $18.6 million.

The two major objectives of the bond are to add classroom space and capacity and to renovate and rebuild a CTE facility to better accommodate career and technology courses, such as floral design and welding. The bond also will address increasing the efficiency and capacity of the district’s current kitchen and cafeteria space.

“That’s kind of the most limiting factor of us being able to handle continued growth is our ability to get kids fed at a decent time,” Ruffin said, noting the district’s nearly 630 students eat in the same cafeteria. “We don’t want our pre-K, elementary kids eating at 10 a.m., and we don’t want our high school kids getting done at 2.”

The bond also will improve drainage on the property, add a weight room and redo the elementary playground.

He called it special to get the nod of approval from the community.

“We would never go to our community and ask for the opportunity to take out bonded debt, if we didn’t feel like it was going to directly impact and service our children,” he said.

He said it is motivating, inspiring, encouraging and exciting.

“I’m excited for our kids. I’m excited for our teachers. I’m excited for our staff. I’m excited for parents. We think of a learning space, and the improvement of the learning space, we’ve got kids that our facilities are the neatest, cleanest, and nicest places that they go, and that’s just the fact of the matter of their lives. And we want that to continue to be true in the sense of what we’re able to provide them. We want them to walk in these doors, and it radiate the fact that they’re safe here, that they’re invested in here, and the same thing with our staff.”

The Leon school district’s approved $10 million bond package will focus primarily on safety and security and will leave the tax rate unchanged.

“Everything that we identified as needs are really needs; there’s not really a whole lot of wants in this bond,” Superintendent David Rains said.

Two of the items will address a more universal intercom system among the district’s three campuses and expanding the parking area to reduce the amount of traffic spilling out onto the highway during afternoon pickup, he said.

It also will pay for roofing projects throughout the district and renovations to the district’s old gym that is used now for practice, physical education and by community groups. The updates will include adding restrooms and a concession stand. The final big component of the package is to update the district’s bus fleet.

The result makes Rains proud to be part of a community that supports the school district and its students.

“It just gives you a big boost of encouragement to just know that they’re there, and they’re going to support you and strive to have one of the best school systems in my area,” Rains said.

The next steps, he said, are to work with architects and construction managers to develop a construction plan and prioritize and schedule the projects.

The Iola school district did not see similar results when the requested $24 million failed by 19 votes.

“We kind of view this as a setback. It’s not something that we can overcome,” Superintendent Jeff Dyer said.

He said the bond will be on the agenda for the district’s May 23 meeting to discuss how the board wants to move forward.

“We just kind of want to see if we want to proceed with another bond or do we want to wait until the economy changes,” Dyer said, noting the volatility of the economy was one of the comments he received from the community.

The bond would have provided additional classrooms by renovating the administration building into classroom space, built a multipurpose competition gym with a stage, addressed drainage problems and removed an old transportation building to create parking for the multipurpose gym.

Despite the result, Dyer said, it is business as usual at the district.

“We have enough classrooms to have the students that we have at our school,” he said. “We’re very proud, and we’re going to open up our doors and we’re going to educate kids. No matter what the bond does, we’re here in the education business, and that’s what we do. Monday we opened the doors, welcomed kids, and we’re testing this week. It’s life as normal with us; it’s just we didn’t have the bond.”

Representatives from the Brenham school district did not return a message Tuesday.

According to KBTX, the Cameron school district’s $15.9 million bond proposal passed by one vote after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted.

