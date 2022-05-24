Area high school seniors set to receive their diplomas this week

In addition to Bryan and College Station seniors looking forward to graduation, many area school districts will celebrate their seniors this week.

Caldwell, Calvert, Franklin, Hearne, Navasota, Normangee and Snook will all hold commencement ceremonies on Friday.

Mumford graduates will cross the stage Thursday, and Iola seniors will receive their diplomas Saturday.

Thursday

Mumford High School will host its graduation at 7 p.m. at the district’s main gym, celebrating 35 graduates.

Friday

Caldwell seniors will graduate at 8 p.m. in Hornet Stadium with approximately 130 graduates.

Calvert seniors will cross the stage at 7:30 p.m. in the Calvert High School gym with 10 graduates.

Franklin’s graduation is set for 7 p.m. in the Franklin High School gym with 85 graduates.

Hearne seniors will graduate at 7 p.m. in the Hearne Gym with 50 graduates.

Navasota’s graduation is set for 8 p.m. at Rattler Stadium, weather permitting, as approximately 180 graduates cross the stage.

Normangee will host its graduation at 7 p.m. at the Normangee Middle School Gym to celebrate its 57 graduates.

Snook’s 35 graduates are set to cross the stage at 7:30 p.m. at Bluejay Stadium.

Saturday

Iola has set its high school graduation for 10 a.m. in the Iola High School gym.