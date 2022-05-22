Allen Academy's 136th graduating class marks the end of one chapter, beginning of the next

Members of Allen Academy’s 136th graduating class received their diplomas Saturday afternoon with an audience of family, friends and educators.

Saturday’s celebration marks both the end of the graduates’ high school careers and also the beginning of their next chapter as they pursue higher education and work toward their life goals. That was the theme of the speech by Dr. Daniel Dawson, chairman of the Allen Academy board of trustees, with the graduates seated behind him on stage.

“It feels good to start a new chapter,” graduate Victoria Rueda said, noting her plans to continue her studies at DePaul University in suburban Chicago to major in media studies.

Jihu Lee said crossing the stage felt like all his hard work paid off as he prepares to continue his education at the University of Texas at Austin to pursue environmental engineering.

Each of the 16 names were called in the school’s Special Events Center with families celebrating for their graduate, even prompting William McGlothlin to yell out, “Grandpa is proud of you!” and do a little dance when his grandson Dorian crossed the stage.

Dorian was the second grandson to graduate from Allen Academy, Patricia McGlothlin said.

“We both had to work hard in order to get our college degrees,” she said about she and her husband’s upbringing, “so we’re so proud to see him able to start out and get a head start at an excellent school.”

The couple traveled from Arkansas to be in the crowd to celebrate with their family.

Valedictorian Ohkyo Kwon had a special guest in the audience also as his dad flew in from South Korea for the graduation. During his speech, Kwon recognized his father and also thanked the host families he lived with during his four years at Allen Academy.

Kwon said he thought graduation was surreal until it actually happened. During his speech he encouraged classmates to begin this next chapter without fear of adversity.

“Now is our time to take on the world and find and pursue our passions,” he said from the stage.

Jason Jolly, a former Allen Academy teacher and coach who became known for answering students’ questions with more questions, did not miss the opportunity to pose more questions to the graduates as the honored speaker.

“As a coach, as your coach, I challenge you to ask lots of questions, to be a leader and to find a purpose meaningful to you,” he said. “I’d love to offer you a formula or an easy way to accomplish this, but I don’t think it’s that simple. Clichés, such as ‘find yourself,’ ‘follow your passion’ or ‘stay true to yourself’ might sound inspirational on the surface, but as soon as you attempt to apply them, they become more frustrating than inspiring.”

He encouraged the graduates to ask themselves four questions and use the answers to guide them in life. “What makes me happy? What am I good at? Who do I enjoy being around? And what can I do to help other people?” he told them.

“Those answers start to build like bricks paving a way to your purpose,” he said. “Those answers become the voices of inspiration and motivation that fuel you every day. It is my hope that you will listen to the answers of your own questions, and that you develop a vision and a dream how you will make an impact.”

He said a person with purpose knows what, how and why they are doing something, and a person who also has a passion to pursue that purpose feels fulfilled and joyful and will go on to improve the lives of those around them and their community.

“I wholeheartedly wish that for you,” he said. “I want each and every one of you to be confident, joyful, fulfilled men and women making a difference in our world.”

If while pursuing their purpose, his former students lose their way, he told them to go back to their answers to those four questions.

Salutatorian Dominic Lampo said Allen Academy is where he and his fellow graduates learned to live, to be themselves and to be comfortable with who they are.

“After many ‘think about life’ lectures and talks in the hallway, many of us developed a sense of confidence and security within our group,” he said. “We understood that part of learning was making mistakes, and mastering that is what helped make this class who we are today.”

There were setbacks and challenges, he said, but persistence through adversity is what led the class to their successes.

At Allen Academy for 11 years, he said, his three biggest takeaways are to enjoy the moment, strive for excellence in anything they do and focus on building relationships.

“Don’t move too fast. Don’t live in the future. Don’t underestimate the beauty of your current home,” Lampo said. “Pursuing excellence will guide you well in life. … You will make friends here that will last you a lifetime; treat them as such. The relationships I personally build during my tenure here have truly shaped me into the young man I am today.”

Jennifer Wood, director of Allen Academy’s middle and upper schools, said the graduates’ activities, skills, beliefs and determination will serve them well in the future.

“I am encouraged that they will take their place in this world and achieve their goals,” she said.

