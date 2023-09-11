Following a series of summer controversies, the Texas A&M University Faculty Senate met Monday for the first time during the fall 2023 semester and discussed new possible approaches to ensuring faculty’s academic freedom as well as processing complaints against faculty.

Over the summer, Texas A&M failed to hire Kathleen McElroy to lead the university’s new journalism department, while it was learned that university administration placed Texas A&M pharmacy professor Joy Alonzo on two weeks of paid leave for comments made during a lecture. In response to these administrative decisions, A&M’s Faculty Senate’s task force on academic freedom and faculty protection presented its current proposals to address faculty concerns.

During the beginning of the meeting, Faculty Senate speaker Tracy Hammond said that while she was still disappointed in the university for the events that took place, she had faith in the people who make up the university.

“I still love Texas A&M, and if anything, the passion of the faculty, students and staff with their rallying cries, with everyone stating, ‘This is not who we are. These actions do not align with our core values and our core values define us at Texas A&M,’” Hammond said. “We don’t always get it perfect, but if you step back and maybe look out a window or two I argue that we have done a surprisingly, amazingly good job.”

However, Hammond added that the current moment was key to ensuring the university remains on the correct path into the future.

“This does not mean it’s time for us to be patting ourselves on the back,” she said. “Now more than ever, it is important that we remain vigilant and that we don’t give into any attempts to whitewash our recent history. What happened was not good and we need to remember it as it happened as only then can we grow and learn from it.”

While Hammond said outside forces will always have influence on the university, it is the faculty’s job to ensure that those actions do not define them.

“It is not what happens to us that defines us, but rather how we respond, how the community responds,” she said. “So again, thank you for being strong, for me, for others, during the last few months. … and now I must ask you to continue being strong for yourselves [and for] your colleagues.”

Heather Lench, senior associate vice president for faculty affairs, then presented the task force’s recommendations and said that one of their top priorities was creating a statement regarding academic freedom that faculty could include in their syllabi.

“Historically, the statement for academic freedom was that each faculty member is entitled to full freedom in the classroom, but should not introduce controversial matter which has no relation to the classroom subject,” Lench said. “One of the transitions that we made with the syllabus statement is to, instead of talking about controversial matters, to say that it’s the responsibility of the faculty member to ensure that the topics discussed are related to the classroom subject.”

The statement also included that the university should not be able to decide what faculty discuss in their classroom based solely on the topic’s controversial nature.

“Texas A&M will not penalize or discipline faculty because of their exercise of academic freedom,” Lench said. “It is not the proper role of the university or any outside agency to attempt to shield individuals from ideas or opinions they find unwelcome, disagreeable, or even deeply offensive.”

Lench also presented the task force’s recommendation regarding administrative leave procedures and said that although there was already a university system regulation regarding administrative leave, there was no statement in the university’s rules.

“So the wording that we’ve developed indicates that the leave is recommended by the department head,” she said. “It comes from the dean with the concurrence of faculty affairs when there is an investigation of allegations of serious misconduct related to faculty job performance.”

The task force also was charged with addressing complaints made against faculty. Lench said they recommend creating a streamlined approach to processing complaints.

“What the task force is recommending going forward is that there’s one point in the university and faculty affairs that receives faculty-related complaints no matter where they’re coming from,” she said. “Any complaint against the faculty would come to this one point and then within faculty affairs, our role would be to offer information and support to the faculty respondent so that they understand what the process is and what their rights and resources are.”

After the floor was opened to questions from Faculty Senate members, Fungal Genetics professor Clint Magill asked if the Texas A&M System rule would override any new rules that the senate might ultimately pass.

“I assume that the System rules trump our rules,” he said. “Has that been taken into consideration as you do this writing?”

In response, Lench said they are making the recommendation that the System change several of its current rules, but that ultimately it is up to the System to decide whether or not to actually follow through with the updates.

“We have developed a preliminary recommendation to the System to adjust some of their wording in system regulation 12.01 to match these regulations,” she said. “Of course, it’s a System regulation and so we can only recommend changes and then they would need to go through their review and discussion process with all the Sstem members as well.”

Another senator, Department of Neuroscience and Experimental Therapeutics professor Rajesh Miranda, said he believed a time period should be given to professors to challenge a possible paid suspension since any type of suspension could damage a faculty member’s reputation.

“So if somebody is put on leave with pay for five days and they’re teaching a course of a hundred undergraduates and they suddenly don’t show up for those hundred undergraduates, that will cause, at the very least, comment and stories to be spread around,” he said. “So, there is reputational harm that accrues to that individual even if they are absolved. … It would be best if there were a means to appeal it before it was instituted.”

Lench responded by saying the newly proposed guidelines would be very specific in what accused actions could lead to a possible paid leave.

“There are situations where there’s the possibility of danger to faculty, staff and students, destruction of property or break of confidentiality that disrupt the educational work environment,” she said. “The intention of including that wording is to make it clear that administrative leave with pay is a serious decision and that the administrators involved should carefully weigh the risks associated.”

As the meeting concluded, the topic of the Faculty Senate’s own investigation into the failed hiring of McElroy was brought up. Texas A&M School of Law Professor Mark Burge said the investigation remains ongoing and no official update was available at this time.

“We have extensive information,” he said. “We’re trying to leverage the use of reporters and others that came before us on public records requests that have gone in. We have those and are working through that. We’re also working on some interview requests that have come up recently.”