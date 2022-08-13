A&M students receive scholarships

Scholarships were given recently to 22 students in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, totaling $47,500 from the Southwest Meat Association Foundation during this year’s convention in Galveston from July 27-30.

Thirteen undergraduate and eight graduate students received the awards relating to animal science and food science and technology majors, as well as other areas.

Bob Ondrusek Memorial Scholarship: Sage Boleman, Brock, senior animal science-production major. Following graduation, Boleman plans to pursue a master’s degree in meat science at Texas A&M focusing on meat quality, food safety or food processing.

Doctorate degree: Trent Schwartz, Wall, doctoral candidate in animal science. Schwartz plans to pursue a career as a meat scientist in academia, focusing on meat quality, food safety or food processing.

Hall of Honor Scholarship-Undergraduate: Riley Hudson, Montgomery, animal science major. After graduation, Hudson plans to pursue a master’s degree in genetics for a career in livestock reproduction; Hunter Nevlud, Shiner, incoming freshman animal science major. Nevlud will be focusing on meat science and entrepreneurship at Texas A&M.

Master’s degree: Kaylee Greiner, Christiansburg, Virginia. Greiner is a second-year master’s student focusing on meat science. While pursuing her degree, Greiner also coaches the 2022 Texas Aggie Meat Judging Team and co-coaches the 2022 Meat Science Quiz Bowl team.

Doctorate degree: Lauren Lee, Hamilton, a first-year doctoral student studying meat science and food safety.

Foundation Scholarship-Undergraduate: Emma Anton, Lockhart, senior animal science major; Cassity Brown, College Station, majoring in agricultural economics with a meat science certificate; Jennifer Deden, Houston, senior studying animal science with a certificate in meat science and minoring in business; Nathan Kerth, College Station, freshman animal science major; Bonnie McKinzie, Stephenville, a junior animal science major; Aime Leandre Shimwa Mvuyekure, Nyagatare, Rwanda, master’s student studying animal science; Abbey Pollock, Weatherford, senior majoring in food science; Dylan Sione, Fredericksburg, senior animal science and agricultural leadership and development double major; Abigail Tack, Humble, senior animal science major with a minor in business; Reagan Wagner, Hamilton, senior animal science major; Gage Walsh, Santa Fe, a junior animal science major; Katherine Kendrick, San Antonio, graduate student; Ian Lovell, Ault, Colorado, master’s student studying animal science with a focus on meat and food science; Thachary Mayer, Cameron, master’s student in animal science, with meat science and food safety certificates; Emma Paige Williams, Austin, a second-year master’s student; Kirsten Zwally, Monroe, Connecticut, master’s student in animal science.