A&M for Neighbors

Twelve Aggies have been selected as the 2022 recipients of the highest honor bestowed upon a former student of Texas A&M University, the Distinguished Alumnus Award. Texas A&M University and The Association of Former Students are proud to welcome as Distinguished Alumni:

• Travis L. Smith, Jr., Class of 1898 – Houston

• Gen. Joseph W. Ashy ’62 – College Station

• Thomas W. Powell ’62 – Giddings

• Dr. Joe R. Fowler ’68 – Houston

• William Mahomes, Jr., ’69 – Dallas

• Mark A. Fischer ’72 – Oklahoma City

• Clifton L. Thomas, Jr. '72 – Victoria

• Mark W. Albers ’79 – The Woodlands

• Gregory Cokinos ’79 – Houston

• Bill Jones ’81 – Austin

• Dr. Jimmy Williams, Jr. ’83 – Wexford, Penn.

• Elaine Mendoza ’87 – San Antonio

Since the inception of the award in 1962, only 318 of Texas A&M’s over 555,000 former students have been recognized with the Distinguished Alumnus Award.

“We are deeply grateful that our former students give so much as leaders in their professions and communities, while also giving so much back to Texas A&M to encourage and empower those who follow them," Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks said in a release.

Dara Hegar, Class of ’95 and chair of The Association of Former Students' Board, said, “Our 2022 Distinguished Alumni highlight the remarkable impact Aggies make on their communities and on the world. The way they have lived their lives reflects honor and distinction upon the worldwide Aggie Network and leaves an outstanding legacy to which all Aggies can aspire.”

The Association of Former Students will further honor all recipients of this award during its annual Distinguished Alumni Gala on Sept. 16. In addition, the recipients will be recognized during the Sept. 17 Texas A&M football game against Miami.

Nominations for the 2023 Distinguished Alumnus Award will be accepted through Aug. 31, 2022, at tx.ag/DAnominations.